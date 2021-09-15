MARTEL MAXWELL: We can’t all be Emma Raducanu but we can have a lot of fun trying

Can you think back to your greatest achievement aged 18?

It might have been getting your Highers, passing your driving test, getting accepted into a college or university, or getting a job.

Milestones that seemed like everything at the time.

I couldn’t help but wonder at the magnitude, then, of a certain 18-year-old’s achievement on Saturday.

Emma Raducanu won the US Tennis Open three months after sitting her A Levels.

Four days ago, she became the only qualifier ever to win a Major tennis tournament.

That means she hadn’t even qualified to make it into the “proper” two-week tournament, and had to play an extra week of matches to show she could join the big hitters for a fortnight more.

Her play was astounding. Emma Raducanu didn’t drop a single set in any of her matches.

But her composure throughout – right up to her acceptance speech – was inspirational.

She was so humble in praising her opponent Layla Fernandez; so calm and in the moment.

I couldn’t help but be in awe of her aura at such a tender age.

She is a classic British underdog who has given us one of our greatest ever sporting achievements.

Emma Raducanu will inspire others

And for the beautiful game of tennis, there is bound to be a huge take up in the sport which will be felt around the UK.

Here in Dundee, I can’t remember there ever being such a choice of coaching.

There’s Keith at Dawson Park, David at Forthill, coaches at Broughty Ferry Tennis Club, West End, David Lloyds – and more.

I hope they see a terrific bounce in attendance from youngsters inspired by Emma’s achievement.

Of course, getting to her level requires dedicating your life to practice and competitive play.

Few will get there.

“Mummy, she’s only eight years older than me”…I know son, you’d best get practicing! I predict a huge tennis BOUNCE because of you @EmmaRaducanu ..BEST luck today. You’ve already done so much for you, your family, tennis, Britain and belief! ❤️ #EmmaRaducanu 🇬🇧 https://t.co/bAoCW2Um6N pic.twitter.com/hiJhfwkbgQ — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) September 11, 2021

But as someone who loves the game, who learned to lob and drop shot during long summer holidays with a tribe of kids at Forthill Sports Club, I know how much it can reward the player, whether they’re a beginner or a pro.

My group of tennis ladies range in age from 30s to 80s. It’s a game you can keep playing into older age (Mo’s had her hip redone and keeps reminding me not to give her drop shots) and it’s a sport that keeps on giving.

And sometimes it gives us the kind of champion we have never seen before.

Emma Raducanu. What a girl.

Oh for an October holiday

The thought of getting away for a bit of sun for the October holidays gives me a warm glow just thinking about it.

Many have flown away already over the summer months but the tales I’ve heard of filling out forms as long as your arm and doing Covid tests to satisfy various authorities sound pretty daunting.

One pal took her family to Portugal for a week.

She said the “will we/won’t we ever get there” feeling was so stressful that when she did eventually get there (after a month of trying not to go anywhere at home for fear of being pinged and told to self isolate) it took her until day five to relax.

And she was only there for a week.

The risk of booking a getaway, only to find it’s suddenly on a no-go list, is also still a possibility after all this time.

I think if I was going solo I’d be braver in booking, but the thought of form filling for multiple people and the risk of cancellation doesn’t exactly get you in the holiday mood.

Maybe you’re more determined than ever to jet off, having missed out on regular holidays though.

Each to their own. It’s about freedom of choice. And that is something that seems more precious now than ever before.

And here comes Halloween

A highlight in the year for so many kids across Dundee is guising on Halloween – and somehow it’s just over a month away.

I do hope they have the chance to collect a bucket-load of sweets in return for a joke or two this year.

It does their wee souls good.