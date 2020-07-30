Martel Maxwell: ‘Waxing lyrical about perils and pitfalls of home beauty regime’

How hard can it be? That’s what I pondered as I heated my home waxing kit in the microwave.

Our salons may be closed but summer is here and the leg hair had to go. Half an hour later, I had my answer. It’s not easy.

I used too much wax, resulting in thick, gloopy layers that wouldn’t shift.

My thighs were glued together (a most unpleasant feeling) and my calves slightly heat-bruised (top tip: follow the guidelines that clearly state a sign on the spatula will indicate if the wax is too hot – my impatient fault entirely).

I’m guessing half of you will have switched off by now to do something more interesting – like watch a kettle boil.

But the other half? I bet you’re riveted. You’re in the same bed-head, fuzzy-legged mess and want to read about a similar bedraggled soul.

I’ve spent months searching for the right things to transform me into something less scary.

Others must also be in a state of panic at the thought of going back to work/doing the school run/being spotted at the shops.

No one wants to be the woman (or man) who sparks the thought in others, “Deary me, they’ve let themselves go.”

The wax was actually very good – I was just an eejit. So much so, I’ve got one smooth leg and one undone. I just couldn’t face doing it again.

Next up, hair. While salons are open, what with no school or summer camps, I won’t be alone in struggling to find time to go.

I found an amazing value root spray – but the next day, my roots felt caked and claggy.

Then I came across a “root smudger” which comes in various shades. It’s idiot-proof (trust me) and I have not one “white” on show after two washes.

It’s scary taking the plunge after a lifetime of putting your hair in the hands of a trusted professional – so a huge relief to actually find a wonder root product I may well keep in my bag between salon visits…well, forever.

I’ve spent years trying and failing to fake a tan without looking like a streaky Oompa Loompa but have finally found a couple of products which give a gradual, lasting tan.

Both look natural, even when applied by me.

But I still look slightly ropey. Better than before this week’s self-makeover but hardly salon-fresh.

The biggest lesson learned?

Never again to begrudge the time it takes or money it costs to put my body parts in the hands of experts. Because they’re worth it.