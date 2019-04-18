MARTEL MAXWELL: Want to know why Dundee topped poll? How long have you got?

Can you believe it?

Dundee is, officially and according to a prestigious annual report (in the Sunday Times), the best place to live in Scotland.

Can you imagine the spluttering faces of Edinburgers in their New Town mid skinny flat white as they took that information in at the weekend?

Or the puzzled expressions of trendy types with hipster beards brunching in Glasgow’s West End?

Dundee? The poor relation? Dundee?

Of course, anyone in Edinburgh, Glasgow or John O’Groats for that matter who has visited our city in the last year or two, won’t be puzzled.

But with my pal who lives in Edinburgh and texted me with the words: “The BEST place in Scotland? Really?” I had a few thoughts to share. So I called her straight away.

“Hi. Ok. This is why. Imagine Edinburgh was on the banks of the Forth. Wouldn’t that be beautiful?

“Well, we have that – the heart of Dundee is on the River Tay, and they’ve taken down the buildings hiding that and it’s glorious.

“V&A Dundee is astonishing – a masterpiece of architecture and awesome for our already thriving arts culture.

“But we wouldn’t get this accolade on the basis of one new museum coming to town – there’s The McManus and Verdant Works too – proof of our rich history.” (I don’t think I’d breathed by this point.)

“Oh, and you don’t need a second mortgage for a night out in Dundee.

“And you don’t need to be a millionaire to get an actual mortgage – our average house prices are way less than half of yours.

“And that restaurant you loved when we went out here? There are loads of new bars, restaurants and hotels we should try.

“We’re a Unesco City of Design, the only one in the UK.

“And Duncan of Jordanstone is reckoned the best place to study design in Scotland.

“We have two respected universities – Dundee and Abertay, with the latter the first to offer a gaming degree.

“And look at what surrounds us – it’s a golf-lover’s dream with the likes of St Andrews and Carnoustie so near and the best raspberries and strawberries in the country grow on our doorstep.

“Cyclists love the Perthshire hills, just ten minutes away – and, and … are you still there?”

“Just about. I thought you were calling to chat about the last episode of that BBC drama The Victim we’ve been texting about.

“But OK, OK, Dundee sounds nice. I’ll come through again soon.”