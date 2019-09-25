MARTEL MAXWELL: V&A Dundee was amazing on the Antiques Roadshow

How good did V&A Dundee look on BBC1’s Antiques Roadshow?

The images of the museum looked almost unreal, superimposed on a waterfront so stunning it surely couldn’t be the backdrop to any city?

And yet it is our backdrop, with the impeccable Fiona Bruce purring about its beauty and Dundee’s rich history.

I’d wager many of the millions of viewers fancied a trip to see Dundee for themselves – and hopefully a fair few will act on that impulse.

The first flurry of visitors to a newly opened V&A may have passed, but while we are showcased so splendidly on such huge shows, many more will follow.