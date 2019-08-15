MARTEL MAXWELL: Tele’s Peter Cox interview brought back memories of Reborn USA

There’s been something of an ’80s revival around Dundee – with a concert to celebrate the decade at Slessor Gardens later this month, hot on the heels of Perth’s famous Rewind festival.

And an interview in the Tele with Go West’s Peter Cox to promote the Dundee gig jogged my memory of one of my favourite work trips as a rookie showbiz reporter.

The TV show was ITV’s Reborn in the USA and the year was 2003, somehow – for I’m not sure where the time’s gone – 16 years ago.

© PA

My boss announced I’d be travelling around the States with 10 British pop acts who were to be transported to the US to perform in various states in the hope of revitalising their music career.

A few days later, I was sitting on a tour bus with Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley smoking a cigar on one side and Go West singer Peter Cox – with lasting hits like We Close Our Eyes and King of Wishful thinking – on the other.

Elkie Brooks – who sang the brilliant Pearl’s a Singer – was behind, asking us to keep our voices down as I interviewed the pair.

And Dollar’s David Van Day (spirited but sweet) was having a ding-dong with Sonia. They didn’t see eye to eye from the start.

© PA

The next night was my 26th birthday and we headed to a casino where I somehow managed to lose my handbag – wallet, passport and all.

Thankfully it turned up in the ladies toilets, along with my passport but all my money had gone.

Tony offered to lend me some cash and made sure I was OK, while Peter told me not to worry and that he was sure my boss back in London would send some cash and I wouldn’t get the sack. He was right.

The reality TV show that resulted was brilliant, with moments like that Dollar/Sonia spat – Dollar was voted out first and David was adamant Sonia had cheated to stay in. The footage is still on YouTube (see below).

But it wasn’t much of a ratings winner and didn’t win a commission for a second series.

Thankfully, we can still dust down our punk-rock tutus and blue eyeshadow (and that’s just the boys) to celebrate the 80s on August 24.

While the decade might not be held up as producing the best music as compared to other eras, it’s certainly been one of the most abiding and definitely one of the most fun.

Tickets for DunDee ’80s are on sale via Ticketmaster with the full-line-up including ABC, China Crisis, Hue & Cry and Midge Ure.