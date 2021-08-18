MARTEL MAXWELL: Take me back to Buddies and our Dundee teenage hangouts

“Do I remember Dundee’s Rollerama?” asked ‘Shona P, of Broughty Ferry’ in response to my column last week. “You bet I do.”

My recollection of the place to skate was sketchy but Shona filled me in.

“I haven’t thought about that place for years,” she said, “But it all came flooding back.”

As an early teen she was a regular at the ice rink and rollerskating hangout.

She said: “Rollerama was the place to be. It was like New York had come to Dundee – and I’m not exaggerating. I’ve been trying to find pictures from that time. People skated in leotards and cool outfits. You got a fair workout if you went for it. Every kid wanted their birthday party there.

“I remember this really cool girl in the year above snogging the boy everyone – me included – fancied, while everyone skated around them. There were rooms where you could hang out for hours. It was so exciting. Bring it back!”

After a bit of digging, I found the original Evening Tele description of the Rollerama when it opened in 1982.

It trumpeted “A place to which parents can take the whole family for an entire day”.

The venue was the former Aristocrat Centre in North Lindsay Street and it boasted an upstairs and downstairs mixing roller skating with dancing, pool tables, video lounge and American style cafe.

Sadly it only lasted a few years before closing down.

Buddies was my Dundee date

But while ambling down memory lane, I remembered something else which probably entered the timeline of Dundee hangouts a few years later. Buddies.

Fondly remembered by previous generations of Dundonians as the Sands, it was as Buddies that it captured my 13-year-old heart.

The nightclub on the Esplanade in the Ferry – not far from where the Glass Pavilion currently stand – no doubt operated with flowing booze and loud music like any other.

But it also had an under-18s night with no alcohol and it really was the place to be.

When Groove Is In The Heart by Dee-Lite belted out, nothing could stop me taking to the dance floor to test out my moves.

Ah, memories. Have I got you going? Are you thinking of cutting some shapes at the Coconut Grove?

Oddly, I never made it there – but I know so many people from Dundee who wouldn’t have missed a Saturday at “the Grove”.

And of course, there were the four floors of fun at Fat Sam’s, wandering round a glaikit but happy mess as you looked for your pals in the early hours, before finding new ones and fresh Bacardi Breezers.

Those were the days. I wonder what the young things of Dundee will look back on in 20 years when they remember their halcyon, clubbing days?

Still, my mind keeps returning to Rollerama though.

I share your enthusiasm Shona. It sounds ahead of its time.

If anyone’s reading with the cash and imagination for a new leisure scheme in Dundee, please consider bringing it back.

Another blast from the past

Su Pollard. Now there’s a blast from the past, I thought as the former Hi-de-hi!actress popped up as a contestant on this year’s Celebrity MasterChef.

She’s zany alright – now at 71, a whirlwind of energy that would leave may a 20-something in the shade.

And she’s hilarious – making me wonder why she’s not on more TV shows.

Hopefully, this heralds a comeback for the maid who finally got her yellow coat in the hit 80s comedy show.

The MasterChef line-up is brilliant – from Bez of Happy Monday’s fame shaking his maracas to former glamour girl Katie Price.

There’s also model-turned TV presenter Melanie Sykes and another former model, now married to rock legend Rod Stewart, Penny Lancaster.

But of course, there’s only one contestant I can back – my Homes Under The Hammer mucker Dion Dublin.

I’ve rarely seen a carb pass his lips. But I’ve a feeling he’ll cook a mean steak.

Dundee set for Indian summer?

As Dundee pupils head back to school, it feels like the end of summer.

But we’re still only in August – with English schools facing almost another month of holidays.

So let’s not lose hope yet.

We might even be in line for that mystical thing that’s touted every year around this time – an Indian Summer.

I just looked it up and found the definition “hazy conditions in autumn.”

I could live with that.