Martel Maxwell: With our options limited, it was great to see kids sledging

There may not be much in the way of fun for the kids right now.

No bounce around at Ryze, no soft play at Piperdam or Fun Factory.

Ah, but not all fun involves an entry fee – as anyone at Camperdown play area would have realised last week.

A small slope was covered with a sheet of ice and was a sledger’s dream.

Those who had brought a sledge zoomed down fast.

© Martel Maxwell

We slid on our bums and had a ball.

And who knew a “bag for life” would come in so handy, with many an enterprising kid gaining extra momentum with their mum’s shopping carriers.

I’ve said it before, but I love moments like these because it makes you see that not so much has changed.

For all the Wifi, iPads and Xboxes we hope don’t swallow their childhood, given half the chance kids love doing what their parents, grandparents and generations upon generations have done before.