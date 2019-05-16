MARTEL MAXWELL: Sign the Tele’s petition to jail child sex offenders

The biggest and most impassioned response I ever had to a column – especially on the Tele’s Facebook page – was addressing the disgust I felt at the umpteenth case of a paedophile being spared a jail sentence in Dundee.

So many of you agreed that it was obvious there is a clear problem with the leniency of sentencing in this city.

That’s why this paper’s petition to bring our children justice and send offenders to jail is so important.

We speak in our numbers and our solidarity.

Let’s silence the judges who say there is not a problem and give a voice to the kids who need us to stand up for them.

If you’ve not signed up already, you know what to do. Sign below and make a difference.

