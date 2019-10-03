Martel Maxwell: Scotch pie convert is a Dundee immigrant after my own heart

Have you noticed a change in Dundee?

The landscape has of course transformed, with the arrival of V&A and numerous bars, cafes and restaurants giving the place a real buzz.

But the make-up of people is changing too, with a mix of accents and languages around the centre I’m sure didn’t exist until recently.

Walking past the train station, I heard man speak in a Yorkshire dialect that always makes me smile to another man who replied in broad Ozzy Osbourne Brummie.

And my Higher Spanish came back to me as a mum commanded her kids to listen and wait before crossing the road.

It feels somehow more cosmopolitan and diverse both in geography and culture.

Mulling this over, I popped into a cafe and smiled as I opened the Tele’s sister paper, The Courier – for there was an old pal from my days showbiz reporting in London.

Except Murray Chalmers, a world-class PR looking after the likes of Kylie Minogue and Coldplay, is originally from Dundee and increasingly basing himself back here – from offices to a newspaper column.

Like many others, he could live anywhere and yet here he is.

I thought back to a recent night out on the Discovery when 12 pals sat round the captain’s table. Only a few were originally from Dundee and the others hailed from a mix of London, Edinburgh, Glasgow and rural West Coast.

Someone asked what they liked most about Dundee and one replied they still couldn’t get over the fact they could leave their house in the Ferry and walk via the beach to a restaurant or pub for a night out.

Another was blown away by the manner in which they’d been welcomed into groups of old pals from the city – the warmth of immediate acceptance quite touching.

My favourite reply came from a mum who told how she arrived from London and soon after fell pregnant.

In total, she put on three stones while incubating.

“One of those stones was probably down to pregnancy,” she said.

“But the other two? Well, have you tasted the Scotch pies with mashed potatoes and baked beans on top in Dundee bakers? Have you?”

A girl after my own heart.