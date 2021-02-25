Thursday, February 25th 2021 Show Links
CommentNews / Dundee / Martel Maxwell

Martel Maxwell: ‘Nice to sit in the sun and enjoy the peace after schools return’

by Steven Rae
February 25, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: February 25, 2021, 9:33 am
© PAPost Thumbnail

Was it as good as anticipated? That moment of dropping kids off at the school gates after weeks of yet another lockdown?

My answer came 20 minutes after said drop-off, when I drove to the Ferry, on the Esplanade, to celebrate by sitting on a bench for a few moments in the glorious sunshine without anyone asking me for a snack/drink/spillage clean-up/weird question.

Continue Reading
Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe