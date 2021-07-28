MARTEL MAXWELL: I had high hopes for a getaway abroad but ‘Scarbados’ was awesome

Like so many of you, I had high hopes for a getaway abroad this summer.

I had my eye on Greece, but decided the sensible thing to do was cancel (though each to their own) and instead, booked a ‘staycation’ in Scarborough.

And so an infinity pool and cocktails was swapped for a good old British beach holiday – so British, I felt that at any given moment I should be wearing one of those hankies with a knot at each corner and a string vest.

And it was…absolutely awesome.

Upon telling one pal I was off to Scarborough, her face fell and she said: “I went there as a kid – it’s like Blackpool, but without the excitement.”

I can categorically say that she was wrong – or that things have changed in the decades since she last stayed.

Scarborough was beautiful – with castles and stunning coastlines, beaches and bouncy castles, donkey rides, fish and chips, fairgrounds, rock pools with crabs – and so much more.

The kids had a whale of a time and there was so much to do, we could have spent another week visiting the likes of Flamingo Land, a zoo and Scarborough Castle.

I caught myself wondering what would happen if the roles were reversed – how a family from Scarborough would feel if they had a week in Broughty Ferry, perhaps during Gala Week, with the glorious beach and so many activities. And I genuinely think – weather permitting – they’d have a ball.

I would say Scarborough needs to work on its PR, but – and this was lovely to see – there were crowds of tourists everywhere.

And yet, surrounded by grand buildings, wide roads and stretching sands, never did we feel hemmed in.

As wonderful as getting away somewhere tropical would be, can you ever really beat a British beach holiday for the kids?

With candy floss and sugar from a stick of rock clinging to their sea-salty cheeks, I looked at them so many times during our week and welled up with happiness at the simplicity of it all.

No Disney rides or fancy jet skis in sight, just a huge dose of good old British fun.

And the people – everyone we met was polite and friendly – were enveloped with a happiness to be back in business and welcoming tourists.

That said, we were blessed with sun for the duration. Scarborough on a dreich, rainy day might not hold quite the same appeal.

But if you’re looking for ideas, I couldn’t recommend this North Yorkshire town enough.

Warm weather causes road chaos

The drive from Dundee to Scarborough (or Scarbados as we affectionately called it) should take a touch over five hours.

But our return trip last Friday – when temperatures were almost 30 degrees and most English schools came off on holiday – was nine long hours.

My youngest had asked if we were ‘nearly there yet?’ roughly 97 times before we’d made it out of Yorkshire, before the A66 came to a standstill on and off for hours.

Our road networks seem to go into meltdown at the mention of summer holiday.

However there were still highlights on the drawn-out road trip – chiefly the best pork pie I’ve ever tasted from a delicatessen in Helmsley in Yorkshire.

We stopped to have a mini picnic on a small hill close to where we’d parked – and Guthrie did what comes naturally to a four-year-old…rolled down said hill.

As he ran to the top again, I noticed he was muddy – except on closer contact, my nostrils were assaulted and I realised he’d rolled in dog poo.

This was not a road trip highlight in any way.

Tips for road users

I mentioned the app Waze here a while back – but it’s worth a second mention with standstills on roads being the norm on long trips.

It’s free to download and updates information by fellow users inputting data like road hazards or breakdowns.

It gives you alternative routes to save time should there be a hold up, warns of speed cameras and loads more.

I hope it helps!

