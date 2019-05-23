Martel Maxwell: Saying that I liked the Queen sparked ugly response online

As I was writing last week’s column, it occurred to me that I might hear from a few of you.

I said I quite like the Queen – not intended as a political statement or a view on our class system, just that I like her.

I also like Dundee band The View, comedian Kevin Bridges and the lady in the Bullionfield petrol station who always makes me laugh.

But liking these guys doesn’t illicit quite the same reaction as HRH.

And wallop, I heard from you alright – from those of you outraged at the very existence of the royals to those who, like me, are quite fond of our monarch. I will, of course, be replying to you all.

Oh, I also got a belter of an email the week before from a reader responding to my bafflement over the Game of Thrones fanaticism. He did not share my views.

Granted, I haven’t watched it. If I did, no doubt I’d be hooked – after all, half the population can’t be wrong.

But for now I’m sticking to the theory that a political drama with dragons is just silly.

And of course I didn’t write about that to hear from the devoted among you (I’m comically winking at you by the way).

But every note I received had one thing in common. Decency.

I give you: “I disagree with everything you say on the royals but don’t worry, I won’t stop reading your column,” and “You seem like a very together (I’m not) nice lady, but I have to take you up on this week’s thoughts.”

And that’s the essence of Tele readers really. I’ve heard from enough of you over my five-plus years writing this column to surmise that you are smart, funny, opinionated and often razor-sharp in observation, no more so than when discussing Dundee.

But no matter the argument, no matter whether we agree or not, you sign off fondly and never with anger.

In comparison, I give you the internet.

A breeding ground of anonymous comment-posters who wake up angry and go to bed apoplectic.

A friend who makes a living from her huge Instagram following is considering packing the whole thing up because of hateful posts she receives – albeit from a minority, but people with no identity and no threat of repercussion.

That’s one of the reasons I love newspapers and particularly this one.

There’s an old-school sense of decorum, decency and accountability from which the internet could learn a thing or two.

Let them be angry – and we’ll just continue to have gentle disagreements and a nice wee blether right here every Wednesday.