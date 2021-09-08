MARTEL MAXWELL: Saving the planet starts on our Dundee doorstep

Looking down from the Perthshire hills, the views over the patchwork of fields, across the Tay and to the city of Dundee, are breathtaking.

For my son though, they are a source of concern.

“Will all this be gone one day, mummy?” he asked me the other day.

The question stopped me in my tracks.

It seemed incongruous – the wildlife and beauty before us and the warnings of global warming from the Our Planet series we’ve been watching at home.

But that’s the message that’s getting harder to ignore.

Our careless treatment of Earth – from car emissions to the plastic rubbish killing sea life – could possibly lead to the extinction of many species, if not the whole planet.

In our own small way as a family, we’re doing what we can.

We have an electric car, solar panels and a house fuelled by a ground source heat pump, rather than electricity.

But we could do more.

The amount of plastic wrapping on almost everything we buy, from clothes to toys to food, is alarming.

I fear for where it all ends up and in all honesty, my recycling could be better.

It’s easy to feel helpless. There are 7.9 billion people in the world. Does what I do really matter?

Dundee is out in front

That’s why news in the Evening Telegraph about Dundee council leaders stepping up the city’s role in all of this is so reassuring.

They plan to join the C40 Race to Zero pledge.

It’s an agreement between a network of “megacities”, including London and New York – to address climate change.

Participants across the world will “race to zero” as they attempt to become carbon neutral.

It sounds bold but it’s not a knee jerk reaction.

Dundee councillors have had “gong greener” high up their agenda for years.

A few months back, I made a short film for Morning Live on electric cars.

Thank you so much to @BBCMorningLive and @MartelMaxwell for this fabulous feature on #EV charging. Special thanks to our marvelous Host @Controcorrente! To see the full feature head over to BBC iPlayer. pic.twitter.com/9QiFmOVbOt — Co-Charger (@co_charger) June 3, 2021

The BBC’s English-based researchers discovered Dundee was leading the way in the UK when it came to championing electric car usage – from free charging points to helping fleets of taxis go green.

And so, I got to film right here – the shortest commute I’ve had for years.

What soon became clear as I was speaking to those making the changes is how lucky we are to have people with ambition and passion to lead the way.

Much of the work being done here is truly groundbreaking.

So when a six year old innocently asks if our planet will survive, at least we can reassure them that we live in a city that is doing its best.

Sarah Harding could light up a room

News that Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has died aged just 39 after battling breast cancer is so sad.

I didn’t know her well but there were a few years when I worked in London as a showbiz reporter that coincided with the height of the group’s success.

I interviewed her a few times and bumped into her at parties.

Of all the Girls Aloud members, she was the one who would go out of her way to make you feel good.

She was the celebrity and I was the humble journalist but she was always anxious to put me at ease, which is a lovely trait.

“Oh, I love your boots darling,” she’d say and my feathers would puff with pride.

She became a party girl, labelled a “wild child”, and it’s true, she loved a late night.

But the Sarah I’ll remember was a kind soul who could light up any room.

Her family say the comfort she got from the messages of so many people telling her she was loved was immeasurable.

Hopefully it will also bring them some comfort to know what an impact their girl made on so many.

Dundee to Durham – well worth a detour

A trip to Durham last week reminded me just how pretty the city is.

There’s a street in the centre adorned with colourful umbrellas suspended in the air.

Ah Durham, I forgot how pretty you are ☂ ❤️ ☂ pic.twitter.com/hR7eL12vgK — Martel Maxwell (@MartelMaxwell) September 3, 2021

All this is set against the backdrop of Durham’s famous cathedral and historic buildings.

It’s only four or so hours by car, with plenty of trains from Dundee.

And it’s well worth a visit if you’re looking for a change of scene.