MARTEL MAXWELL: Our pubs should be cherished – they hold so many Dundee memories

With up to three pubs closing in Scotland each week, Dundee bar bosses have been urged to give customers what they want or face more closures.

Every time I drive past a pub like the now-closed Rowan Tree in Buttars Loan I feel sad.

So many pubs acted as a hub for the community for decades.

People met their future partners there (my parents included), they met up with pals there, had weddings and wakes there – completing the circle of life.

Tastes do change with cask ales and local gins all the rage at the moment.

And people seem to expect those serving to have a degree in the drinks they provide.

But I like to think drinking institutions like the Speedwell Bar, better known as Mennies, on the Perth Road (below) won’t ever change too much.

I, for one, wouldn’t thank you for a fancy cocktail list in an old fashioned boozer.

Good luck to all in the drink trade in this city.

Your premises hold the memories of generations of Dundonians and we don’t want to see them close.