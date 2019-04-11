MARTEL MAXWELL: Options for childcare in school holidays these days in Dundee

Anyone who works and has kids might be familiar with the panic that ensues with school holidays.

What on Earth are they going to do for two weeks?

That was the question on my mind as the spring holidays (they can’t be Easter holidays surely, given Easter arrives when they’ve been back at school for a week) approached and I found myself in a whirlwind of Facebook, Google and friends’ suggestions for things to sign the wee one up for.

Suddenly I was transported to my own childhood – and saw things for the first time through my mum’s eyes.

Those of a single mum who had to work during the summer holidays – after all, you’d have to get two months off to match the kids’ break – but one day had no childcare.

I remember driving round Dundee – driving and driving – until we found it. A sign.

A church hall (my memory is hazy but I think it was in Lochee) that said it was running a kids’ group during the holidays.

We stopped the car and my mum talked to a woman – and suddenly her problem was solved because I could play somewhere for a few hours.

It was daunting – knowing no one and joining in one of the groups that had formed.

But it was character building and it was formative – to the extent I credit those experiences with being able to be social in a crowd of strangers even now.

How things have changed.

A search online and dozens of options ping up – a sophisticated array of football, rugby, farm, sports, tennis and swimming camps on offer to entertain children.

There’s Box Soccer Schools and Soccer World for the football daft and even a former Scotland internationalist Phil Godman running rugby training – with filmed feedback and all sorts – in Dundee.

There’s tennis at Broughty Ferry in the summer and mixed sports at Mayfield and Gardyne Road college – as well as outdoor weeks on farms towards Perth – like Guardswell at Kinnaird.

So it’s easier to find things to do, but then there’s the emotion which my mum and others must have gone through too. Will they know anyone? Will they make pals? Will they have sports gear trendy enough not to look dorky?

With my heart in mouth, I waved my eldest off last week.

“It’s OK,” I shouted after him. “You’ve got chocolate in your bag. And sun cream and a hat. And you’ll have fun – look – there’s someone from school.”

It was too late. He was off, learning his own lessons in life and making his own pals.