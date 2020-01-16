Martel Maxwell: Odd pang for a pink tutu – but I love being Mum to three boys

As a mum of three boys I’m occasionally (quite often) asked if I hanker after a wee girl.

I don’t. But I get funny looks if I say this too quickly – like it’s odd a woman wouldn’t desire a daughter.

I get it – some have a deep longing for a girl.

I’ve heard stories of “going for” another in the hope of getting a “pink one”.

I felt untold joy at having a healthy child, let alone three.

That they were boys was simply what God – or whatever you believe in – had given me.

I have the odd pang when I see a pink tutu in the shops and think “that would be fun”, but I believe deeply I was meant to have three boys.

As the only female in a household of five I am truly outnumbered.

I love it. Why?

Here’s a list (which might just help any mum wondering what a future of boys holds) . . .

Cuddles. Girls obviously hug too but boys can be so beautifully cuddlable with their mums.

Unexpected firsts. So you might not paint your nails together but last week I took the boys for their first kilt fittings at 8 Yards in Dundee and swelled with pride so much I thought I might burst.

All the normal firsts – first tooth, step, word, day of school, tooth fairy visit . . . irrelevant of gender, milestone memories to melt any heart.

Haircuts. From straggly surf dude to shaven Peaky Blinders extra, I’m learning of a whole new world of styles.

Another first – milkshakes and computer games were in the mix at Hard Grind barbers on Exchange Street. Banana with cream and sauce anyone? I drank what they left. Stuff the diet, it was delicious.

You have the huge responsibility of shaping their impressions of the opposite sex. This is terrifying when getting it wrong (for example when hormonal and shouty) and exhilarating when (hopefully) a positive role model working hard but always loving them more.

The list goes on.

Girls are awesome, boys are awesome.

Kids are to be cherished.