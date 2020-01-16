Martel Maxwell: Odd pang for a pink tutu – but I love being Mum to three boys

As a mum of three boys I’m occasionally (quite often) asked if I hanker after a wee girl.
I don’t. But I get funny looks if I say this too quickly – like it’s odd a woman wouldn’t desire a daughter.
I get it – some have a deep longing for a girl.
I’ve heard stories of “going for” another in the hope of getting a “pink one”.
I felt untold joy at having a healthy child, let alone three.
That they were boys was simply what God – or whatever you believe in – had given me.
I have the odd pang when I see a pink tutu in the shops and think “that would be fun”, but I believe deeply I was meant to have three boys.
As the only female in a household of five I am truly outnumbered.
I love it. Why?
Here’s a list (which might just help any mum wondering what a future of boys holds) . . .
- Cuddles. Girls obviously hug too but boys can be so beautifully cuddlable with their mums.
- Unexpected firsts. So you might not paint your nails together but last week I took the boys for their first kilt fittings at 8 Yards in Dundee and swelled with pride so much I thought I might burst.
- All the normal firsts – first tooth, step, word, day of school, tooth fairy visit . . . irrelevant of gender, milestone memories to melt any heart.
- Haircuts. From straggly surf dude to shaven Peaky Blinders extra, I’m learning of a whole new world of styles.
- Another first – milkshakes and computer games were in the mix at Hard Grind barbers on Exchange Street. Banana with cream and sauce anyone? I drank what they left. Stuff the diet, it was delicious.
- You have the huge responsibility of shaping their impressions of the opposite sex. This is terrifying when getting it wrong (for example when hormonal and shouty) and exhilarating when (hopefully) a positive role model working hard but always loving them more.
The list goes on.
Girls are awesome, boys are awesome.
Kids are to be cherished.