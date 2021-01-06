How was your New Year?

Somehow, I made it up to the bells and even managed to call family to wish them well for 2021.

This surprised no one more than my mum who once called at midnight only to wake me from slumber. The embarrassing bit is, it was pre-kids – and I’ve no idea why I wasn’t dancing on tables.

Then I remember escapades two decades ago when I’d stand in a queue five rows deep at a Dundee or Ferry bar – or squeeze up with thousands like sardines on Princes Street in Edinburgh on Hogmanay – and can think of nothing worse.

© Supplied

Give me a quiet night in with nice food and drink, or a meal out with pals or a civilised house party (when times allow again) any day over braving freezing temperatures or blister-inducing waits in heels for drinks.

© Kris Miller/DCT Media

How do young people stand in these Lady Gaga-esque creations? Or is that what people used to think when they saw me many moons ago?

This year, we kept the kids up late and had a few ceilidh dances and party games and, in truth, it was just as special – maybe even more so – than any December 31.

Because no one cared if I had my slippers on for the bells or tracksuit bottoms with elasticated waist after dinner.

I hope you had a good one whatever you did. Remember, we’re due a good one. May it be this year for you.