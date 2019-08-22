MARTEL MAXWELL: Maths genius or egg and spoon champion; we need all of them

Any parent who walked their child through the school gates for the first time this month will know the feeling that you might combust with pride.

Like polished pins in their wee uniforms, there was a mix of excitement and nerves at what lies ahead.

If, however, you are the real-life parent of a teenage pupil called Hannah Ferry, who you may have read about in this paper, you might actually explode with pride.

For, after sitting two Nat 5 exams a year early at the age of 14, she has gained the highest grade possible, in maths and the application of maths.

While Hannah’s story on the surface is of one bright girl, the details paint a bigger picture.

Her talent for numbers was spotted in P5 while at Longhaugh Primary. After her teacher noticed this, Hannah started to attend the P7 maths classes.

Now she is the first S3 pupil Braeview Academy has presented for the Nat 5 exams and the first of any pupils to do both papers, thanks to the help of principal teacher Miss MacArthur and teachers Mrs McLaughlan and Mr Rew.

The recurring theme? Teachers who went the extra mile to identify her talent and help to cultivate it.

Teachers are amazing, but they don’t always have the time they’d like to spend on every child every day.

Hannah’s story tells us that head teachers can be involved too – and deputies, specialist teachers, assistant teachers, the whole wonderful lot.

And of course, school is but a part of having a happy child who can flourish at anything – nothing can be more important than home.

When they are at school, not every child can have a talent that shows in the curriculum, but nurturing is just as important in kids who don’t have an obvious strength.

We’ve come a long way in a generation – like many of you, I went to school when the likes of dyslexia was rarely mentioned, let alone identified. That children who need extra help get it should be a given.

Kids should be encouraged in what they are good at – and it’s not all about academia. We’d all love them to be top of the class but if they’re not, parents appreciate nurturing what they love – whether drawing, music, football, even lego-building.

From geniuses to egg and spoon champs, bless their wee grey cotton school socks – we need them all.