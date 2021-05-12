MARTEL MAXWELL: It’s been a long year in lockdown – or is it two now? What if I can’t remember how to act when we’re allowed out in public?

I had a moment the other day when, I kid you not, I couldn’t remember what year it was.

I was signing something which had to be dated and I knew it was 2021. But was it? Was it actually 2022?

Yes, I think there was maybe something about it being 2022 last Hogmanay.

I had to check my phone to be sure.

Later, a text came from a friend asking if I fancied dinner in June. Actual going-out-out dinner and by then, she pointed out, “we can drink in restaurants too.”

This was followed by six dancing ladies emojis, many glasses of cocktails and eight smiley faces.

I looked at my calendar to find a date and felt dizzy at the choice in front of me. I’ve forgotten how to plan ahead or indeed plan at all.

So many restaurants, so little time

It was Friday night so I ventured out to pick up pizzas along the Perth Road.

Waiting for them in Don Michele restaurant, I looked around and saw a couple at a table near the window.

In front of them was a bowl of mussels and the aroma made me immediately want to book a table. Yes, this is were I’d eat with my pal.

But then I remembered all the other lovely Dundee restaurants and felt befuddled once more.

There’s something different about facing each other and making the effort to make a date just for yourselves

Other dinners were tucking into bowls of pasta and suddenly it didn’t look so bad having to accompany meals with soft drinks. It looked heavenly.

The couples treating themselves might have had a year of each other in lockdown, but there’s something different about facing each other – and not a TV – and making the effort to make a date just for yourselves.

There was freshly washed, tonged hair and lippie for the ladies; there were ironed shirts and hair gel for the chaps.

Watching everyone was lovely and surreal.

My pizzas arrived, I said thank you and left. When I was about to cross the road to my car, the waitress came running out.

“Excuse me,” she said.

“Yes?” I asked.

“You forgot to pay.”

How embarrassing. In the midst of lockdown, elasticated waists, online payments and Line of Duty, I’ve also forgotten how to settle a bill.

Dare to scare

No matter how many tv channels there are to choose from, when alone in my hotel room the night before filming, I’ll somehow land on the scariest movie going.

The sensible thing to do would, of course, be to switch to the news or First Dates Hotel. But I’m not sensible.

And so on Sunday night, I found myself surrounded by beautiful, tranquil countryside in the Lake District, being terrified by the movie World War Z.

Not quite as bad as the time I watched The Exorcist when home alone. Nothing could be worse than that. And still I didn’t change channels.

Likewise The Omen which is petrifying. But darkly brilliant. It’s a film that stays with you long after watching it.

And I know I’m not alone on this after the man on the till at Marks and Spencer at Gallacher Retail Park commented – with a solemn look on his face – on my loyalty card ending in 666.

Back to World War Z. The opening scenes, where the zombies start taking over, is supposed to be set in America.

In fact it was filmed in Glasgow outside Central Station. It is budget-busting and breathtaking.

As is Brad Pitt.

And for those two reasons alone, it’s worth a watch.

I know, I often finish with a thought on the weather. But it’s something on almost everyone’s mind: will we get a good summer?

On the one hand the rain hail and bitter temperatures, with occasional bursts of warmth and sun, these past couple of weeks don’t bode well. We’re in May for goodness sake.

But I’m choosing to believe the ‘glass half-full’ stories – and this week someone told me ‘a bad May often means a good summer.’

If you think back to last year, May was superb – but June and July slightly damp squibs around Dundee. So don’t fret..a cracking summer could still be ours.