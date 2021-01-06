Here we go again. Full lockdown until goodness knows when, working from home if you can, and home schooling a must.

On one particularly stressful home schooling day in May (I quickly realised I hadn’t missed my vocation as a teacher) I got myself together with the following thought: at least there’s sun and long, bright days. Imagine doing this in deepest, darkest January!

So preposterous was the thought I let out a cartoonish “Ha!”.

Now, as it all looms again, I’m rocking back and forth in the foetal position, laughing manically.

Not really. Not quite.

But I could be – as could many more parents in Dundee and beyond.

This time, I’m determined not to turn into Sue Ellen from Dallas by learning from past lockdown mistakes.

They are:

1. Don’t drink too much. As tempting as it is to sink into the sofa at the end of the day with the kind of goblet that holds a mighty load of wine (and wonder where the bottle’s gone after two glasses), it’s really not worth it the following day when you have to deal with seven different passwords and a printer that’s run out of ink.

2. Don’t take it too seriously. When this all kicked off in March, I did. Terrified the kids would fall behind, I was militant and devoid of fun. I soon eased up – granted that’s easier when days are broken up outdoors in the sun. Be warm and loving – they are going through this too and they need a mum more than they need Nanny McPhee.

3. Stop the guilt. Yes be thankful of the positives like food and health and a garden, but no one finds this easy, so don’t be too hard on yourself. And if you truly feel bad, stop thinking and just do – get out and help the numerous charities looking out for the more vulnerable in Dundee.

Maybe you’re not home schooling but struggling with the idea of working from home – and trying not to put on another stone while watching a repeat of Homes Under The Hammer you’ve already seen six times, then realising you’ve no need to change into your pyjamas at bed time because you never took them off.

Maybe all of the above sounds like fluffy drivel compared to the anxiety in your head fuelled by daily, Armageddon-style statistics; the lack of self-worth after losing a job; the fear of not being able to feed a family. Or maybe you’re sauntering through it all (such people exist, I’ve spoken to many in various Dundee supermarkets) delighted to be locked down again, loving the slower pace of life.

There are so many of us, each with a unique experience of this darned thing.

Hold on to your hand gel folks, for here we go again.

We will get through it and laugh – perhaps because we’ve finally lost the plot, perhaps out of joy – at the other side.