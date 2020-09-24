Martel Maxwell: ‘Join me at the Tele’s Champions awards – in your living room!’

I can’t remember the last time I got dolled up for a proper do.

But, hurray, the wait it over – as I’ll be spanxed up (spanx is also known locally as a panty girdle – pants that suck in wobbly bits) to the max to squeeze into my best frock, to present the Tele’s Dundee Champion Awards on Friday.

You can come too and don’t worry about the germs – you can watch from the comfort of your sofa simply by registering at dundeeschampionawards.co.uk.

You might know someone who’s nominated and want to support them.

Even though the rule of six means we can’t pile into one living room, your virtual support will go a long way.

And even if you don’t know any of the finalists, supporting Dundee and Dundonians who went above and beyond during the pandemic to make a difference… well that’s bound to give you a feel-good Friday factor.

But have your hankies ready. Some finalists’ stories will pull on your heartstrings, with acts of selflessness and determination to make things better for people an inspiration.

But the constant throughout is that feel-good spirit.

No more so than in the Entertainment Champion category, in which the Dundee Superheroes (Spider-Man, Batman, Iron Man and Captain America) take on one Menzieshill man’s virtual pub and Kevin’s alter-ego of Katherine (when you see her you’ll realise the glamour of the weekend’s Emmys pale into insignificance).

While the idea of attending a glamorous awards ceremony is wonderful, on paper you’re often left with a cricked neck trying to see the stage, pretending the blister caused by your new heels is not agony, smiling glaikitly and politely to the person to your left who you can’t hear over the music.

Or when you get a ticket to the golf or football and have a blast but secretly wish you could get a close up on the telly and a bit of commentary for all the action that’s impossible to see.

On Friday we will honour all ages, ideas and areas of our city and you can open a bottle of wine, pour a beer, dip a Digestive or order a curry – whatever blows your hair back, with no need for a taxi home.

Just don’t adjust your sets. I might not get a fake tan. My legs really are that white.