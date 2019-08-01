MARTEL MAXWELL: It’s good to have some optimism and a glass that’s half-full at last

A disclaimer before you read any further.

The following column is not in support of Boris Johnson.

Remember what happened when I said I quite liked the Queen? My Tele mail bag is still vibrating with fury.

As a nation – and perhaps even more as a place, with Dundee being coined the “Yes City” after polling the largest vote in favour of Scottish independence – it’s fair to say we’re not exactly first in line to cheerlead a toff who believes in Britain and Brexit.

But someone’s got to play devil’s advocate and well, I’m rather enjoying the Boris show.

Finally, some optimism.

Have you ever had a relationship that lasted too long, that left you feeling listless every morning, next to the same person with no oomph or excitement?

After three years of Theresa May, the UK was left scunnered – not only with her but in our ability as a nation.

The EU is famed for negotiating hard and May, a staunch remainer before becoming PM, never had the belief or personality to compete.

At least Boris has confidence in himself (undoubtedly) but more, in Britain.

Our future doesn’t have to be the apocalypse critics predict when we leave the EU – and the sun will still set if we leave with no deal.

And shouldn’t we show we are prepared to leave without a deal?

Is that not how hardball works?

There is plenty of criticism to level at Boris.

At times there’s been a fluid relationship with the truth and pledges made, as well as laziness – never an attribute you want in the leader of the country – though he is said to be an expert in delegation, an underrated weapon of any boss.

But not liking him because he’s posh – as seems so often to be what I read and hear – is simply reversed class-ism.

We wouldn’t sneer at a politician – or anyone for that matter – because they had a local accent and were from a scheme because is would be shameful and classist.

So why should pillorying someone for the exact same reason – being born into a family with privilege instead of poverty – be any different?

And ultimately, this is where we are.

We have a Tory leader trying to deliver Brexit because it was voted for by a majority of the UK.

For the time being, before a general election, no amount of protest or complaint will change that scene.

So let’s stop the depressive rhetoric and crack on with a glass that’s, for once, half full.