MARTEL MAXWELL: I envy anyone who hasn’t had the joy of watching Peaky Blinders

Even as the credits rolled for the finale of Peaky Blinders on Sunday, I was Googling whether there would be another series.

There were too many cliffhangers and unanswered questions for that to be the final episode surely.

Not least, did Tommy commit suicide? What was Michael’s Plan B? Was Fin and his loose tongue to blame for everything? Can Aberama really have been killed without avenging the murder of his son? And how will we cope without Cillian Murphy’s ice blue eyes and ridiculous cheekbones?

I’m not alone.

Peaky Fever has gripped the nation, with droves taking to Twitter to ask if and when the drama would return.

The Brummie-based gangster drama has sold to broadcasters around the world and Hollywood stars love the Blinders too, with A-list stars – and Liam Gallagher – queuing up for cameos.

Peaky parties are even thrown in cities around the UK, with guests donning flat caps like the Shelby family.

Anyway, I posted such thoughts on mourning the loss of the series on Instagram and you’ll never guess what happened? I may have stumbled upon a world exclusive.

For someone proclaiming to be an actor – one with a bit part who helped bury Tommy’s horse in episode one of series five – said he had been told BBC had given series six the go-ahead and filming would start in December.

To anyone who’s not hooked, this may all sound like gobbledygook but, trust me, you’re missing out.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

If you’re squeamish it may not be for you.

But if you’re a fan of acting (I give you the scenes between Murphy and Tom Hardy), being riveted and swept away for an hour and learning a thing or two about the past, I envy you.

For you can sit back on a rainy day and watch all the episodes spanning five series back to back.

I’ve seen them all, but I’m considering a repeat play anyway.

It really is that good.

Fingers crossed my “world exclusive” turns out to be true.