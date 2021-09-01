MARTEL MAXWELL: Hydro power and pedal power – there’s no stopping this family

I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent googling the best UK destinations for families.

Determined to go somewhere, I joined the throngs of Brits staycationing, for fear a trip abroad would be cancelled.

As you know if you’re a regular reader, we had a good old British holiday with donkey rides and fish and chips on the beach in Scarborough. And we loved every minute.

But we had another mini break much closer to home that keeps coming up in conversation. People who have been recently can’t quite seem to get over how good it is.

Generations of Dundonians have enjoyed it over the years – some will even remember the days it was a dry hotel, with no alcohol served.

Yes, I’m talking about Crieff Hydro.

I’ve been lucky enough to stay many times over the decades but on my last visit, I realised why it has been voted the best family holiday destination in the whole of the UK. It is absolutely magical.

Something for all the family

The stuff of dreams for a parent with young children, it offers two hours complimentary childcare in a cool wee play hub.

During this “you time” you can book a massage, swim in a beautiful adult-only pool with sauna and steam room or nurse a G&T and read a book.

That’s something I never thought imaginable let alone possible on holiday with three lively boys.

And thankfully the Hydro hasn’t been “dry” for many years.

I love the feeling of being part of something and not plonked in a manufactured resort

As for the kids, I don’t think they’d have had more fun in Disneyland.

Being blessed with sun helped, but the set-up, where families can relax outside with with a drink or food as the wee ones play table tennis, or on a bouncy castle, is nothing short of genius.

There are the stalwart offerings like swimming and tennis and there have never been so many “extra” activities for the kids all at reasonable rates – from an adventure park with zip wires, a fort and climbing wall to horse and pony riding, a tree-top adventure area and mini Land Rover course.

All in the surrounds of the beautiful Perthshire countryside.

I love the feeling of being part of something and not plonked in a manufactured resort.

Loyalty that lasts for decades

And it’s not just for families with young kids.

I saw staff in the restaurant treating a couple who are loyal guests, now in their 80s, like royalty.

And there were people of all ages dressed up in kilts and trews for the Friday night ceilidh.

The Hydro is vast too. Its 900 acres accommodate the hotel, as well as lodges and cosy cabins if you’re after more independence and room.

Yes we all knew the Hydro is there. But seeing it through new eyes with kids and having bent over backwards to research what the UK offers, I was thrilled to realise such a place exists a stone’s throw away.

Lang may its lum reek.

On your bikes for family fun

One of my favourite Dundee events is back for its 17th year – the annual Dundee Cyclathon.

Our Rotary Club works with the STV Children’s Appeal to raise money for the estimated one in four kids living in poverty in Scotland today.

It relies on us – me, you and everyone we can sign up – to help.

This year, it couldn’t be easier. Rather than a one-off event, you can do your own thing between the dates of September 5-19.

You can map out a task alone or with family and friends for three miles, 33 or 333.

Take it at your own pace, all in one day or spread over the weeks.

You can pedal outside or on an indoor bike. And crucially, you can make a difference while you get fit.

Now all three of my boys can ride a bike, we’re on board as a family. So they took to the pedals to help launch this year’s Cyclathon.

Go on, take to the saddle Dundee and make a difference to kids who need our help.

Visit www.dundeecyclathon.com to learn more and register for the event.

On second thoughts..

In a rush to make it to school before the bell the other day, I heard and felt a big old crunch as I started the car.

Alas, I hadn’t spotted my eldest son’s bike.

It now looks so bendy, like it’s the reflection of a bike in a spoon.

I hope Santa’s got room in his sack for a new one.