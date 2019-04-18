MARTEL MAXWELL: Good news for Dundee – but a lot still needs to be done

Dundee may be flying high on a tide of votes from broadsheets and magazines (let’s not forget GQ voted us the coolest city in the UK recently) but we can’t get carried away.

Edinburgh and Glasgow offer a superior shopping experience when it comes to the choice of brands and stores – though with larger populations that’s to be expected.

Ideally, our Waterfront development – with a buzz of shops and bars – would have been completed (or even half-way completed) before V&A Dundee opened.

I’ve lost count of people saying they headed straight back home on the train after visiting the museum because there wasn’t anything immediately there to do.

But Dundee has more serious problems than retailers choosing not to be here and developments being tardy.

Our teenage and underage pregnancy rates have shown some signs of dropping but are still above average.

We have problems with drugs and poverty – to the extent that, as my fellow columnist Ewan Gurr pointed out, some women cannot afford to buy sanitary products during their period – a shocking state of affairs.

Every city has problems but it’s important to keep an air of optimism about our new found identity balanced with the realism that there is room to improve.