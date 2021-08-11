MARTEL MAXWELL: Why I’m saying ‘I do’ to having fun with my freedom

In the past two months, I’ve been lucky enough to attend two weddings – one in Scotland and one in England.

Normally, I’d put money on the Scottish one being the wilder night.

But with no “Freedom Day” announcement north of the border, there wasn’t even a sing song in church.

There was no dancing at the reception – apart from the newlyweds who were allowed a first dance together.

And here’s the truly un-Scottish part: we were all in bed by 11pm as the bar shut at 10pm.

Fast forward a few weeks and following the July 19 Freedom Day in England we were at another wedding in Yorkshire.

There, we danced and sang with no early curfew, resulting in 60 adults being – how do I put this? – bang up for it.

I spoke to one guest early doors, just after the ceremony. She had five children.

She told me that during lockdown and home schooling, she’d play hide and seek just so she could read a magazine in a cupboard for five minutes.

Freedom meant a 3am finish

She looked around. I looked around. Glasses were being refilled and heads were thrown back in laughter.

The sun was out. I spotted a look of slight madness in her eyes. She spotted the wildness in mine.

I read her mind. It said: “Never mind masks off. The way I feel, it might as well be ‘taps aff’ on the bar at 3am. See you there.”

You’ll be glad to know no tops were removed, but I was right about the 3am finish. And I could have predicted the sore heads a few hours later.

But it was worth it. Because we’re all worth it – especially after such a long time when letting go was not an option.

I’m all for the talk of easing back to normality with our hard-won freedom. Some may want to go faster and others more cautiously, so a meeting in the middle seems fair.

I want to respect the choices of others – whether that’s travel abroad, so long as it’s allowed, or the freedom to wear a mask even when you don’t have to.

Each to their own and whatever blows your hair back.

Headstands on the dance floor

But who can’t be forgiven for going full steam ahead when it’s allowed again here in Scotland?

Let’s do it in the name of living. Just living. And hugging and dancing and cheering and asking for a double and doing a headstand on the dance floor (but let’s not dwell on that).

I had a taste of fun and freedom and I liked it pals.

See you on the other side.

Three cheers for freedom of choice

I remember vividly being a kid going to Rollerama – a place in Dundee where you could zoom around on your roller skates to disco music.

I’ve no idea where exactly it was, or a precise year, but it felt like Hollywood – so exciting and out of the normal routines of daily life.

Part of the reason for this exhilaration was possibly that there wasn’t so much to do for children as there is now.

Summer activities are more exciting now – and as a parent in 2021, I’m so glad.

I caught myself feeling this wave of gratitude last week at Ryze – the trampolining centre in Dundee.

With the boys bouncing round the house that morning asking what we were going to do 309 times before breakfast, I thought they might as well bounce in a place purpose built for the practice.

Thankfully there was space. On other rainy days (hello weather, it’s August?) we might choose the Science Centre, Piperdam, the Fun Factory, ice skating and the cinema, to name just a few.

Then there are the kids’ camps, which deserve a whole other column of their own.

I’m so grateful for the freedom of choice, but a high five goes out to the Dundee parents of generations gone by, whose holiday cupboard was a bit more bare and whose patience must have been endless.

For the first time since the original lockdown, I exercised my freedom by flying to London.

I was delighted to find out the Dundee service to City Airport is not only still running, but thriving.

The flight was relatively busy and I hear demand is increasing.

Brilliant service for Dundee

There’s no better airport for a bird’s eye view of London as you land.

If you’ve not tried it, I can’t recommend it enough.

Well done to all staff at Dundee Airport and Loganair for trucking on and keeping this brilliant service with us.

It’s a huge asset for Dundee.