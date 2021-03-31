MARTEL MAXWELL: From rugby’s Stade de France to Baxter Park, Dundee, here’s to the heroes giving us underdogs reason to cheer

Supporting Scotland. It’s not easy, is it? As they say, it’s the hope that kills you.

Yet hope we must. For we are Scottish and we are proud and we live in hope that despite the defeats which so heavily outweigh the victories, we will win the next time. And one day our team will live up to the talent we know they have.

And then on Saturday, they only went and did it when our rugby XV beat France in Paris.

I thought my husband might jump through the roof, he was doing so much bouncing in front of the telly for the evening game.

His phone was pinging like midnight at Hogmanay (when we were 20 and everyone still stayed up) and when I asked him after a bit if he was coming to bed, he said “no, I recorded the game and I’m going to watch the whole thing again.”

Winning means so much when you love your country and your team and it must be lovely to support a side that can be counted on to come out on top – but oh how much sweeter when they are the underdogs.

Tartan Army’s turn to shine?

This victory was all the better given France’s tone-deaf boast pre-match that they could still win the Six Nations if they beat Scotland by 20 points…like it wasn’t just possible but likely.

And coming only a couple of weeks after the Scotland squad beat England for the first time at Twickenham in 38 – yes, 38 – years it’s no surprise that supporters are still on cloud nine.

If only it had been followed with a football win over Israel in Tel Aviv in our World Cup qualifying campaign on Sunday.

That said, we didn’t lose and a 1-1 draw means we still have everything to play for.

And is that not just what we need after a year of lockdown? Can you imagine if we actually did qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The world-famous Tartan Army might be able to follow the team to every game by then while the rest of us follow their lead in gardens, pubs and living rooms. Imagine the crowds of Dundonians of all generations making tills ring in pubs from the West Port to Whitfield, spilling out onto streets and singing our songs, our way.

The last time we qualified for a World Cup – and the last time we played at a major international tournament was France 1998. How can that even be true? How can you be 23 and never have known the thrill of seeing your national football side play on the greatest stage? A whole generation of Scots who can’t remember the feeling of being at the World Cup, despite the nation’s absolute joy for the game – and for the humour, the fun, the partying, hangovers, bagpipes and kilts that have always accompanied the Tartan Army on tour.

We have the best supporters in the world and it’s about time they had a chance to prove it again.

Of course, if we qualify we’ll all be wanting the restrictions to disappear so we can watch the matches in pubs with our pals or crammed into living rooms with the neighbours.

But think about it. Scotland closed its pubs for lockdown and lo and behold, our rugby team suddenly became world-beating. You’ve got to laugh – even if you do have to wonder if the two are linked.

Anyway, thank you to the team for giving us something to cheer about and let’s hope there’s more to come.

Dead rats, foxes and filthy loos – home sweet home

Heather who lives on the Perth Road emailed after reading last week’s column to say: “Surely the houses you visit on Homes Under The Hammer aren’t that bad? Was the rat a one-off?”

She got in touch after I described standing on a dead rat on my first day in the job – and why I’ve never worn open-toed shoes for filming since then.

Trust me Heather, some of them really are that bad. The odd house is pristine, with spotless carpets and cookers you could eat your dinner off, but normally, they’re sold at auction for a reason. Owners want a quick sale and often don’t think the property is attractive enough to sell on an open market.

© Courtesy submitted by Martel Max

The problems can be as standard as damp or a roof that needs replaced. But the issues can also be a bit more… shall we say niche. Such as the long-empty London house we filmed in after foxes had made themselves at home.

I won’t detail the state of the toilets here, you’ll be glad to know. And your hair – and toes – might curl at the items some people leave behind.

That’s the beauty of the show though. It makes the transformation all the more dramatic when what was uninhabitable and sad becomes a happy home that you’d be proud to call your own.

There’s a romance in almost every transformation, as well as a bit of profit for the developer, so everyone is happy.

Making a difference to Dundee kids

A huge well done to three Dundee groups offering free classes to kids during the Easter holidays in Baxter Park.

Discovery Allstars has been set up by Dundee FC in the Community Trust, Dundee Youth Music Theatre and my pals at Kanzen Karate.

The outdoor sessions will be held on the mornings of Friday April 2 and Friday April 9 and will give primary school age children the chance to try out football, drama and karate.

All three groups are known for giving something back and they really do make a difference to the city.