MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee train station’s empty shops sell our city short

Granted, I’ve moaned about Dundee train station’s lack of shops, cafes and bars before – but now I’m peeved.

And I know I’m not alone.

These past few weeks, I’ve travelled around the country for work and I’ve been doing my homework – noting down what they offer in comparison with Dundee.

Let’s not count the big cities as they dwarf us, have more funds and people to serve.

But places like Derby, with a population of about 250,000, and Wolverhampton at just over 200,000 – albeit a bit bigger than our own at approximately 150,000 – can surely draw a comparison.

At these stations, you can take your pick of cafes to sit down for a bite to eat.

You can relax at multiple seating areas with a beer or wine.

You can pop into a newsagent for a paper or magazine to while away the journey ahead.

Let’s skip to Dundee. You have one shop for snacks, hot drinks and a newspaper stand – and it’s not always open.

Its seating area is tiny, inhospitable, has metal chairs and it’s always cold.

Thankfully staff working at the barriers are issued with cosy jackets otherwise they’d be calling in sick with frostbite.

Upstairs still lies a vacant shop area created as part of the station build.

Why’s that? Word is the council is asking for too high a rent.

You don’t have to be Einstein to figure out the figure should be lowered.

It’s a terrific space that plenty of tenants – an independent if a national can’t be found – would snap up.

That they haven’t is a sure sign of failure.

A giant empty space is an eyesore and a wasted opportunity to provide Dundonians and visitors with anything from a bar to mini supermarket or cafe serving hot food.

Six trains cancelled heading south from Dundee might have annoyed passengers the other day (and citing staff shortages is very annoying) but these things happen.

But what is infinitely within the council’s control is sorting out our fantastic new station with a positive passenger experience.

Otherwise, new visitors will (and plenty do) moan about how barren their arrival to Dundee was.

Our city is extraordinary.

Let this be reflected from the moment people step into it.