Martel Maxwell: Dundee is now a day trip destination for people in other parts of Scotland

While in Aberdeen last week, I was buoyed to hear people talking of driving to Dundee for a shopping trip.

Increasingly, two ladies told me, they choose our city for a day trip.

They feel it’s more vibrant than Aberdeen which doesn’t have much in the way of arts and culture or new things to do.

It’s a huge turn-around from even a couple of years ago.

On the ground, the opening of the V&A has made a difference, but it’s bigger than any one building – there is a buzz which is spreading and long may it last.