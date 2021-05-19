I must have travelled to Cumbria 50 times for Homes Under The Hammer – looking round properties recently sold at auction and soon to be transformed by the buyers.

As beautiful as the North-West of England county is, one trip starts to get confused with another. I mix up my Whitehaven terraces with my Carlisle semis.

But last week’s trip to Kendal in the Lake District was one I won’t forget.

Tootling around the town centre in my hire car, I was struck by how pretty things looked – with bunting swaying in the May breeze and historic buildings lined up in welcome.

It felt ‘normal’ after all these months deprived of a social life. With locals and tourists milling around, it felt like being on your holidays.

My sat nav said I was close to my location – a top floor two-bed flat built into the roof, but there was nowhere to park, so I drove up a cobbled alleyway.

Friendly welcome

I asked two woman huddled in friendly conversation if they knew where I could go.

Jo told me there was no need to pay the sky-high parking prices and took me to her private space – which she doesn’t need because she doesn’t have a car.

She told me the code to get in and out – the year of her son’s birth. He’s in the army oversees. She’s used to it now but she once worried about him terribly.

Her pal Di (whose upholstery business was called To Di For) said I was carrying an awful lot – what with my mic and recording equipment, phone, keys, water and snacks – so got me a bag from her shop.

A taste of home

Then she led me to the day’s property.

“Ah, Dundee?” She said when I told her where I was from. “I went there 30 years ago and had a great time seeing friends. But I’ve heard it’s transformed. I keep thinking I should take a trip.”

A taste of home with a Dundee postcode had travelled all this way and was sitting proudly in this artisan store

After filming, I found a newly-opened deli. I wanted to treat Jo and Di to a bit of takeaway cake. The owner told me every single thing in the shop was from Cumbria. Everything, that is apart from some elderberry wine which was just lovely.

I looked at the wine. A taste of home – the Cairn o’Mohr fruit wines on the Carse of Gowrie – with a Dundee postcode had travelled all this way and was sitting proudly in this artisan store.

I suggested the lady take a trip to meet her suppliers – that they do a lovely wine tasting and that Dundee, with the V&A, McManus, Discovery and so much more was only three and bit hours by car.

I felt like a Dundee Ambassador – then I remembered I am.

If you’re looking for a wee break not too far from home but that offers something entirely different, you could do a lot worse than Kendal and the Lake District generally.

If you go, say hello to Jo and Di from me.

Feeding time

Taking the kids anywhere is ridiculously exciting for them after lockdown.

So expectations were high when I booked last minute tickets to St Andrews Aquarium at the weekend.

I’d forgotten it’s not just sea life on show. As well as feeding time with the adorable four resident seals, we saw the meerkats line up for lunch as the handlers gave them some wriggly creatures.

There were penguins, sea horses, turtles.. all sorts. Then the big treat came – Pizza Express.

It’s a chain which nails the experience for kids with colouring in and food which arrives quickly. Allowing for a calmer time for all concerned, including fellow diners.

Dundee could do with a Pizza Express, could it not?

Somewhere that’s more of a family ‘big treat’ than a McDonalds – where you can get a bit dressed up and make an occasion of it, maybe for a birthday. But less formal than a fancy restaurant where you’re on edge because it caters for adults who want to get away from small people.

When that first bite of post-lockdown pizza hits! We're back, baby! Indoors, in every pizzeria across England and Wales, and it feels good! Thanks for the shot @PollyButlerHawkes#PizzaExpress pic.twitter.com/Zwut8KdwUP — @pizzaexpress (@PizzaExpress) May 17, 2021

We finished off with sandcastles on the beach. It was freezing but it was wonderful to see them doing something we all did as kids – and our parents and grandparents probably did too.

My car is now a disgrace of sand and sticky sweets, but it was worth it.

Farewell colleagues

And finally, a fond farewell to my Tele colleagues Rona and Graeme who are hanging up their newspaper boots.

Thanks both for your patience and professionalism. It was Rona who was tasked most weeks with my column.

I say ‘tasked’ because even when I forgot what day of the week it was and my words were very tardy, she took it in her stride and responded with humour.

You will both be missed.