Martel Maxwell: ‘Do what you can, while you can – you’ll never regret your adventures’

July 16, 2020
We all need a something to make us smile and for me this week it was 19-year-old Brad Duff.

Brad, from Dundee, went round to his pal Reece Lornie’s house for a “couple of quiet drinks”.

And somehow those few beers led to them booking a one-way flight to Ibiza for a good few more.

I know there’s a serious point – he was taking a risk with coronavirus by flying (but the risk is and should be down to the individual so long as they adhere to self-isolation regulations afterwards) – but, don’t you just love the fact he upped and offed. Is it not something we’d all love to do?

Martel Maxwell.

After months of lockdown, can you blame Brad?

A young lad as free as the wind who’s been cooped up and wants some excitement.

Speaking as a 43-year-old mum-of-three aged six and under, my advice would be to do what you can while you can.

You’re never going to regret the adventures you had – the places you travelled or the belly laughs shared with friends. Never.

Well, I say Brad, who incidentally partied hard in the Balearics for a short period and is now back in Dundee, was as free as the wind.

But that’s not quite right, given he had a girlfriend, who, having not heard from him for a while, texted to inquire as to her suitor’s whereabouts.

She didn’t expect the selfie that came as a reply – Brad with his pal, taps aff with cat-got-the-cream pool-side grins.

She promptly dumped him.

Maybe the 19-year-old me would have done the same. But I can’t help but think not.

It’s an age when you should be able to do your own thing before the responsibilities of providing for a family make your world a bit smaller.

Before getting on a plane involves breaking your back with a car seat and pram, a bag of nappies and clothes not just for you but a squad of humans.

In the here and now, my “escape” is a 20 minute drive, in silence or with tunes blaring, to Birkhill services and back to buy milk and bread while Jamie has the boys.

I wouldn’t swap it for the world – but that’s got something to do with not missing out while I could.

I’m glad of all the adventures I had when last-minute was an option.

And I’d have loved if I’d done something as rock and roll as these plumbers from Dundee.