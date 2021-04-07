MARTEL MAXWELL: Covid jabs, Easter egg hunts and signs of spring – hope is everywhere and I, for one, am thankful

Have you had your vaccine yet? Depending on your age and health, you may have had both jabs, one or none.

I’ve yet to be called up, though friends the same age in London and other parts of England had their first weeks ago.

One Dundee pal who is 43 and lives in Surrey has already had a notice for his second appointment.

I’m just thankful it’s on the horizon. For as much as there might be to moan about when it comes to the running of the country (and frankly, is this not the case no matter who’s in charge?) you rarely hear people saying ‘well done – you’ve done us proud.’

But a lot of people have.

Our scientists came up with a vaccine. Our government funded the research to make that happen. This will hopefully bring a return to normality – and save millions of lives. We’ve rolled out immunisation at lightning pace compared to the rest of Europe.

Some of us are even marking the occasion with new outfits. I read the other week an article on what to wear for your jab. At first I thought it was an April Fool but people really are buying jumpers with only one sleeve and off-the shoulder dresses for the pictures they’ll take of their big moment in the nurse’s chair.

This insightful journalism is being backed up by celebrities like Dolly Parton who – unsurprisingly – looked glamorous in an outfit that wasn’t just stylish but allowed instant access to her upper arm.

Even Facebook selfies of Covid costumes are trickling in on my news feed.

This feels ludicrous and wonderful at the same time.

For why not mark this momentous turning of corner with a bit of flair?

As for the side effects being reported by some. Even here, the steely resilience being shown is a cause for celebration.

On my tennis WhatsApp group of pals, a few have been floored for a day – and thankfully it almost always seems to be just the one day. But they say things like ‘ah well, it’s a great sign it’s working’, ‘getting the old immune system thinking,’ and ‘it’s a small price to pay.

Thank you to a lot of people seems like a fitting response, even if it’s not very fashionable to say well done to the powers that be

As a nation, we are resilient and we are fashion-conscious and we are combining the two. We are also world-leading in the rollout of a vaccine to tackle a global pandemic.

So, you know, ‘thank you’ to a lot of people seems like a fitting response, even if it’s not very fashionable to say ‘well done’ to the powers that be.

Personally, I will be thankful when I finally find myself back in a beer garden, with even a whisper of sun, along with a cold cider, lager or glass of fizz and a generous helping of belly laughs and fun.

And if that happens soon, I’ll be singing ‘bullseye, bingo, cheers, here’s to you, the scientists, the Brits..rock on and eventually ‘thank-shoo-very-mucshh’ in a Dundee establishment near you.

When did the Easter bunny become such a big thing in the UK?

Easter has always held huge significance – a time of reflection, worship and faith in the Christian calendar.

When I was a child, it meant a day in Camperdown Park, rolling an egg down hill and vowing next year I too would make an amazing Easter bonnet to enter into the competition. I never did remember.

Now, kids are desperate to know if the Easter bunny has been, even if it means their parents have had to brave the morning chill as they stumble around the garden in a blind panic over where to hide their eggs.

Then follows an exception to the everyday dietary rule as they are allowed to eat chocolate for breakfast, lunch and tea while your heart swells at their wee faces getting torn into the foil and delicious chocolate.

Twenty minutes later, you return tiny splinters of chocolate everywhere, mulched into the carpet by little feet. Brown, chocolatey finger prints are on the walls. They are high on chocolate and unhinged accusations of egg theft compete with wails about sore tummies and the threat of being sick.

The reality doesn’t quite match the promise of a day of wholesome, family fun. Not in our house anyway. I blame that bunny.

I love this time of year more perhaps than any other. The beauty of finding a smattering of snowdrops unexpectedly sprung from soil.

Round the next corner, proud yellow daffodils trumpeting the arrival of spring.

And just as unexpectedly, a flutter of snow even though we’re in April. A few flakes were spotted in our garden the other day.

Underlying it all though, the skies are increasingly blue and we can all find some fresh hope in the new shoots springing up.