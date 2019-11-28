MARTEL MAXWELL: City ahead of York, Brighton and Bath – and we deserve to be

There’s only so often you can hear the same thing before you start believing it – and right now, it’s that there’s nowhere quite like Dundee.

First GQ named our city as the coolest in the UK, before the Sunday Times crowned us the best place to live in Scotland.

And now, we have been voted the best city in Britain in which to have a “staycation” – for those looking for a holiday without having to leave the country.

We were up against – and I can’t quite believe this – Brighton, notorious for its beaches, bars and fun; York which mixes historical beauty with modern markets and shops, and Bath, which is breath- taking in its beauty and worth a visit just to see the old Roman baths.

And we triumphed.

I’ve noticed a change in attitude of even the most cynical of Glaswegians (I work with a few in my Hammer crew when on the road).

They’ve gone from being slightly bemused that we are garnering great press, finding it hard to reconcile with their memories of Dundee or perhaps just what they’ve heard, to being overwhelmed by the tidal wave of positivity submerging Scotland’s fourth-biggest city.

They’ve heard the whispers so many times they’re beginning to realise they are late to the party.

This positivity is not coming from us, but from people with no or little connection to the city, who are unbiased in their praise and awarding of top accolades.

They see the Waterfront transformation and arrival of V&A Dundee but also the jewels that were here long before, from The McManus to Verdant Works.

They see that you can base yourself in the centre and within minutes, be on a beach, climbing hills, picking berries, sailing, golfing.

You name it, it’s on our doorstep.

One of our biggest assets? Dundonians of course – funny, friendly, self-deprecating and inclusive by nature.

And we welcome everyone – disbelievers and all – to see what all the fuss is about.