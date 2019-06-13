MARTEL MAXWELL: Best things in life are free – but be sure to pack enough snacks!

As the summer holidays approach, parents around Dundee will be thinking of things to entertain kids for days – and weeks – on end.

We all want them to have fun and to go to exciting new places – but here’s the rub.

There’s six weeks to fill and if you took them to half the visitor attractions in our area, you’d need to remortgage the house.

Add up the entrance fees – or multiples if you have more than one child – the toy to avoid tantrums upon leaving the strategically-placed gift shop by the exit door, then lunch and treats, and the thought of daily excursions soon becomes eye-watering.

I was thinking just this as I drove round the Longforgan roundabout the other day, when I did a double take. Surely not. A mermaid on the circle?

It was. Someone had made a life-sized girl with red hair and flippers instead of feet.

Intrigued, I went home and Googled to see if something was happening around Longforgan.

Of course, I thought, as I read of its annual scarecrow festival – a brilliant event that sees residents make their own scarecrows to display outside their houses.

A bit like the Ferry Gala shop window display, each is numbered and there are about 80 scarecrows this year to tick off your list.

This time there’s a Disney theme and of course, the scarecrow I saw (there’s nothing scary about her, she’s lovely) was Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“Right,” I said, on Sunday afternoon, to three boys who are constantly asking to go somewhere fun, “We’re off for an adventure.”

Driving round Longforgan, there were whoops of delight and bellows of laughter as we spotted various characters from much-loved movies.

There was Dumbo hanging from a garden tree with water magically coming from his trunk (excellent placement of hosepipe), wee green guy Mike from Monsters Inc chilling on a bench, multiple Olafs from Frozen and many more – a feat of imagination and focus for a community brought together by something fun.

It was magical, it was hilarious and guess what? It was free.

I realised something a few weeks before during mid term break.

My wee one had loved a trip to St Andrews Aquarium – which is an amazingly place to visit with its penguins, snakes, meercats and many fish. But he was even happier afterwards with a bucket and spade on the beach.

Ditto parks, farms like Balhungie and Longparke where you can hang out with lambs and chickens for no cost – just buy delicious food or berries in the shops, or treasure hunts in the garden.

Not everything has to cost an arm and a leg. As the saying goes, the best things in life are free (so long as you pack enough treats to keep them happy).