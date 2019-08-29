MARTEL MAXWELL: Ben Stokes is a hero – and not just for his role in winning the Ashes

You don’t have to know much about cricket to understand England player Ben Stokes is a hero – for his team and sport, but in the bigger picture, an inspiration to anyone who has been knocked off their path.

On Sunday, one of sports greatest-ever moments was witnessed as Stokes single-handedly won the third Ashes Test against Australia after his team looked dead and buried.

A miraculous turn-around he also managed for the cricket World Cup.

No one – former players, broadcasters, fans – could believe what they were witnessing and all asked the question with open-mouthed awe: ‘how?’ Stokesy’s answer? He never gave up.

This determination of spirit has not been easily won.

Almost exactly a year ago, Ben was having his pictures taken for a very different reason.

As he tilted his head back and shut his eyes, it was out of relief at another victory – having been found not guilty of affray following a late night brawl in Bristol.

In an 11 month ordeal, he was stripped of his England vice- captaincy and a place on the Ashes tour after footage of the fight, which left two men unconscious, was viewed.

It transpired Ben and his team mates had been defending two men who had suffered a torrent of homophobic abuse – and much of the aggression they displayed was in self defence.

So why is Ben’s story relevant to us all? Well, it speaks to anyone who has been knocked down and doesn’t know if they can get back up.

Not only can you get to your feet again, events can make you stronger.

What Ben achieved at the weekend beggars belief. Not a cricket fan? Think of your football team – then think of one player in that team coming back from 5-0 down against Real Madrid to score a hat-trick, then another hat-trick, to win 5-6. That’s what the Ashes victory was like.

Without almost losing everything, I doubt Ben would have had the sheer grit to do it.

One year ago, feeling persecuted and wronged, he could have given up. He could have got bitter, turned to drink – he could have done any number of things. Instead, he did something courageous and amazing.

If that inspires kids to get out in the park and swing their bats, or a teenager to emerge from failing their exams with a resolution to try five times as hard to do well, or someone in a seemingly inescapable hole to get out of it, he deserves every bit of his hero status.

