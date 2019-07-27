Marshall hopes Dundee will be fighting at other end of division after relegation woe

Dundee left-back Jordan Marshall is hoping to get a taste of what it’s like to be looking up the league this season rather than staring down at the bottom.

The former Queen of the South defender has been used to battling at the foot of the Championship, more often than not, particularly last term as they avoid relegation via the play-offs.

However, since switching to the Dee in the summer, the 22-year-old defender is aiming to be fighting it out at the other end for promotion to the Premiership.

And, with over 150 appearances in the second tier in four seasons under his belt, the Geordie lad hopes to take that experience with him when their league campaign gets under way next Friday night at Dunfermline.

Of his switch to the Dark Blues, Marshall said: “I’m enjoying it. You get the feeling that it’s a really big club with the fans and everything else.

“All the boys are great and the facilities are, too.

“Queen of the South was full-time as well but it’s a step up for me, obviously.

“Hopefully, we are fighting at different ends of the division. We want to be at the top.

“The ground is great and, with a bigger fan base, it feels good to be here.

“It was a weird season last year at Queens. We started off brilliantly, up the top near the play-offs and then it went downhill from then.

“I’ve shown what I can do and I’ve been in this league for four years now, so I’ve got experience.

“I know what it’s like to play against these big teams and we’re trying to get promoted this year, definitely.”

And Marshall believes their final Betfred Cup Group D match against Inverness at Dens Park on Sunday, which could decide whether Dundee progress to the last 16, will be a good marker of where they are ahead of the Championship campaign starting.

He added: “Inverness have always got a good team, they finished in the top four last year and they’ll be looking to go that extra step and get promoted back into the Premiership.

“That’s just what we’re aiming to do as well so it will be a good test to see where we’re at.

“The last two performances haven’t been great but we have set the standard with the first game at Raith. We’re looking to get back up to those levels.

“If we get through on Sunday we need to carry that momentum through into the league.

“This cup is quite handy to get a good run of games and some form to take into the league.

“I can’t wait for the league to start, I’m excited to be battling up there. We just want to get promoted, that’s the aim, that’s the only mission really.

“Obviously, we want to win the league and, if that doesn’t happen, we want to go up through the play-offs.”

© David Young

Although it is not until four games into their campaign, Marshall admits he is already looking forward to their first clash with Dundee United.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the big games, the derbies should be good and I’ve heard a lot about them.

“Even getting the feel from the home games, so far, you can tell the crowd will be right with us in the games.”

Despite being the only left-back in the squad, Marshall believes he can’t relax as he aims to play a big part this term.

He added: “I know if I don’t do my job I’ll be out of the team, even if there isn’t another left-back.

“The manager could quiet easily change the shape and go with three centre-halves.

“I’ve just got to keep performing well and keep my standards high.

“You can never switch off and relax.”