Married couple fined after ‘violent’ struggle with police outside Dens Park

A football-daft couple were fined after a violent struggle with police outside Dens Park.

Fraser Dunn, 56, sparked the unsavoury scenes on Tannadice Street after squeezing the buttock of a male officer in a “jovial” manner.

But the police outside the stadium didn’t see the funny side which prompted Margaret Dunn, 58, to lash out at another officer.

The married pair had travelled up from Motherwell to watch their hometown team play Dundee in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup on January 18.

It was revealed that an apparently drunk associate of the couple had come to the attention of the police outside the ground, around 20 minutes before kick-off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Fraser Dunn attempted to speak with the police in the hope that the man would still be allowed to enter the stadium.

However, things took a violent turn after the male Dunn grabbed one of the officers by the rear.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said: “The accused Fraser Dunn passed by the officer and at that point, he reached out and grabbed hold of the officer’s buttock.

“This resulted in other officers coming to deal with Fraser Dunn. At that point, Margaret Dunn ran towards Fraser Dunn.

“She was told to move back by an officer and at that point she lashed out at the officer and lunged at her with her head.”

Both were arrested and Fraser Dunn had been taken to the ground where he kicked out at one of the officers.

Margaret Dunn admitted struggling with PC Kirsty Fotheringham before lashing out with her legs and lunging at her body with her head. Fraser Dunn pleaded guilty to seizing PC Scott Kidd’s buttock, lashing out with his legs and kicking him on the body.

According to defence solicitor Jim Caird, the pair, both of Hazelton, Motherwell, have travelled across the UK and abroad for decades to watch their team with no difficulties.

Sheriff Rafferty fined Margaret Dunn £500 while Fraser Dunn was ordered to pay £600.