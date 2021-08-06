Married Broughty Ferry man came clean about £50k affair by showing intimate photos to woman’s husband

A Broughty Ferry man revealed his affair with a workmate’s wife by showing him intimate photos of her, a court has heard.

Faisal Naseem, who spent £50k on his lover, ended up in the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court after disclosing photographs to his colleague in July, last year.

The court heard that Naseem had started the affair because he was struggling to come to terms with the murder of his best friend Steven Donaldson.

Naseem, who works for a software firm in Dundee, showed the images to the husband at Puff Daddy vape shop in Arbroath as he attempted to come clean about his affair.

The 32-year-old fell foul of the law by giving the husband unrestricted access to intimate photographs of his wife without her knowledge.

Spent £50k during affair

The following day, Naseem attended uninvited at a property in the Angus town’s Viewfield Court and repeatedly knocked on the door, demanding to talk to the husband about his affair.

Naseem’s defence solicitor explained that over the course of their relationship, he had spent around £50,000 on the woman including buying her a car and number plate.

He explained that the woman had helped Naseem after the killing of oil worker Mr Donaldson.

The 27-year-old was savagely murdered at Kirriemuir in June 2018 by Steven Dickie and Callum Davidson, while girlfriend Tasmin Glass was convicted of culpable homicide.

Unpaid work

Naseem, of Challum Walk, pleaded guilty to disclosing the photographs and to acting in a threatening or abusive manner the day after.

Married Naseem, who has no previous convictions, was placed under supervision for a year.

He was told by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to also complete 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.

The Sheriff said: “I’ve listened very carefully to the circumstances.”