Marriage ‘written in the stars’ for couple who tied the knot in historic Dundee venue

Marriage was written in the stars for this couple who recently said “I do” in the city centre.

Chris Willis and Amy Dewar tied the knot in Chamber East on July 13, although they had hoped for a more cosmic wedding a week later.

The couple, who now live in Glasgow but both formerly lived in Dundee, didn’t get engaged in the most conventional way.

Chris, 32, said: “We met through a mutual friend, Kim Jardine, at a house party four years ago.

“We were both interested in each other but became friends first.

“We had a couple of first dates. We went up Ben Lomond as friends but our first proper date was to Drygate in Glasgow.

“Amy was wearing heels and tripped as we walked down. Being the gent I am I may have stepped away in reaction to this, not my best moment, but luckily Amy was OK, aside from the fall that is.

“I didn’t actually pop the question. We got engaged after both going for some drinks after work.

“We were chatting away, I can’t even remember what about, and someone said we should just set a date for the wedding as we’d spoken about it lots already.

“So we decided to set the date for July 20 2019 as it would be the anniversary of the moon landing.

“When we couldn’t get this date at chambers, we had already fallen in love with the venue so decided to change the date rather than find a new venue.”

Amy, 29, added: “The next morning, we were both surprised we’d got engaged, but equally delighted.”

The engagement was in April last year and the wedding date was set for 15 months later.

Although some aspects were a little stressful to plan, other things fell into place.

Amy said: “Finding the venue was probably the most stressful bit, but once we had that everything else really fell into place.

“We’re both pretty laid back and the main thing we wanted was to be surrounded by family and friends who could have a great time.

“It sounds typical, but we just wanted a big party. We just wanted the excuse to have a happy occasion filled with our nearest and dearest.

“Chris’s mum, Sarah, was involved with a lot of the creative side of things.

“She used her expertise to create great flower decorations and the table plan, among other things. For her to be involved was really important to us.

“Apart from that we wanted a contemporary Scottish theme.

“In all honesty, for us the most important thing was seeing all our family smiling and laughing.”

The ceremony was conducted by humanist Brenda Reid and the whole day was captured by Angela Bell Photography who perfectly used the urban artwork produced by the local Open Close Project to create unique backdrops to the stunning images.

Following the ceremony and a wander round the streets to get the perfect shots, it was back to the chambers for a meal, dancing and even some late night karaoke.

Looking back on their day from their “minimoon” cottage in Perth, the couple reflected on their favourite parts of the day.

Chris said: “My favourite part was when I turned around and I saw Amy.

“It was simply a moment of pure joy to see my best friend walking up the aisle to me.

“Also, our friend Andy pretending to be the wedding planner when he found a spare headset. It was as hilarious as it was confusing.”

The bride said: “Mine was getting married, that and watching table two as they bought multiple rounds of shots.”