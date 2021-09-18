Markinch to Glenrothes road to close for three nights for essential repairs

A section of road linking Markinch and Glenrothes is to close for three nights to allow for essential repairs.

The B9130 will be closed between the junction at Tullis Russell roundabout and Prestonhall Drive to allow for resurfacing.

The closure will take effect from 8am on Monday, September 20 until 4pm on Thursday, September 23.

However, access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained throughout the planned closure.

Clear signage will be in place to direct motorists via an alternative route.

That diversion will include the A92, A911 and B9130 Coaltown Road as well as High Street and Balbirnie Street in Markinch.

The closure is to ensure the safety of Fife Council’s transportation teams who will carry out the carriageway resurfacing work.