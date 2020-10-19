Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds says former Aberdeen team-mate Andy Considine has given him hope his international dream may not be over

Dundee United skipper Mark Reynolds says former team-mate Andy Considine has given him hope his international dream may not be over.

Aberdeen veteran Considine was a left-field call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad earlier this month for the Nations League matches against Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

However, the 33-year-old defender acquitted himself well in victories for the Scots, starting, keeping two clean sheets in the process and earning widespread praise for his displays.

Reynolds, also 33, says his former Dons and Scotland youth colleague has given older players like himself encouragement that it’s never too late to earn your first cap.

He also praised Considine for his consistency of performance down the years, insisting his comfort at international level came as no surprise.

“Andy summed up after the game how most players in Scotland feel – you always have a chance,” United captain Reynolds said.

“It’s good to have a manager who is willing to look at players on form. I’ve never understood the argument that ‘he’s not really one for the future’. It’s not as if you’re going to lose the player to a big club.

“You want to look at players doing well at a good level. Andy did that and he looked like he had been there for years.

“I feel like I’m disrespecting Andy saying that. He has played at Aberdeen for 15 years and European football for the last 10 of those.

“I know it’s a step up but Andy is a very good player and is more than capable. So, personally, it gives me a bit of hope that maybe at 33 there’s still a chance.”

Tangerines centre-back Reynolds is taking heed of Clarke’s ‘be ready’ rallying cry ahead of next month’s Euro 2020 Play-off Final against Serbia, believing anything could happen because of the coronavirus.

The likes of Hibs’ Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn have had impressive club performances rewarded with call-ups and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility more Terrors could join star man Lawrence Shankland in national plans.

Reynolds, who has played at the U/20 World Cup for his country and won Scotland U/21 and B caps, says he is delighted for Considine and believes a fan-first approach can help unlikely international stars succeed.

He added: “Again with Covid and isolations you never know. Maybe before you were looking at only 20-30 players to call up but maybe now it’s 60-70 players because anything could happen.

“We’ve seen already how teams have named their squads in previous international and been left with no-one.

“Every player for Scotland is a fan first and foremost so if you get that call up you want to go and do the best you can.

“I’m just delighted to see Andy get those two caps and do so well.”