Mark Ogren set to jet in for Dundee United’s play-offs

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is expected to fly in for next week’s play-off semis against Inverness or Ayr.

The Minnesota-based millionaire wants to see the climax of the Tangerines’ season in person and, should they make the finals the week after next, is expected to stay on for those games as well.

Ogren has already made a couple of visits to Tannadice since buying the club back in December.

Meanwhile, as he awaits the winner of the play-off quarter-final, Robbie Neilson insists he’ll have his side ready for whatever is thrown at them.

Inverness are favourites to meet the Tangerines in the semi-final after a 3-1 win in the first leg at Ayr on Tuesday.

And Robbie will be a keen observer as the two battle out the second leg on Saturday.

The Tannadice gaffer insists he has no preference over who his side will face but says his players have to be better than what they showed at Morton last week as they were beaten 1-0.

He said: “We saw last weekend, if we don’t turn up then we’ll get beat off either team.

“We must make sure we look after ourselves and we are ready for the first game.

“The players have had a couple of days off and then they’ve been back in to train right through.

“You have to make sure you don’t take the foot off the gas too much and keep at it. We’ll prepare for the game as we always do.”

The fixture at Cappielow was a dead rubber with United assured of second spot and Robbie revealed he’d told his players to take it easy ahead of next week’s big games.

“Everyone’s eyes were on the next 10 days, my eyes were on that as well because I’m resting players and putting younger players in. It’s only natural the players feel that as well.

“I spoke to them before the game and said no red cards, no silly tackles or anything like that, just take it easy and get through the game.

“You hope you can do that and then still get a result.

“Ultimately, Saturday was about getting guys who haven’t been playing game time and making sure key players don’t get injured or suspended.”

Among those were Cammy Smith and Sam Stanton, who are now fighting for a starting spot on Tuesday.