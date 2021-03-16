Mark Ogren says commitment to Dundee United remains ‘unwavering’ after sale of baseball team

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says the sale of baseball team Sioux Falls Canaries will allow him to focus more on the Tannadice club.

The United chief and business partner Tom Garrity have sold the South Dakota outfit to entrepreneurs Brian Slipka, Anthony Albanese and Sam Swartz.

A statement on the Tangerines’ website read: “Following the sale of professional baseball team Sioux Falls Canaries, chairman Mark Ogren has reiterated his commitment to the club moving forward, confirming the sale will allow him greater time to focus his sporting business aspirations on Dundee United.”

Ogren – who co-owns the Scottish Premiership side with son Scott – added: “Our commitment to Dundee United Football Club remains unwavering and this sale will allow me to focus additional time on the club.

SOLD! The Canaries welcome new owners with local ties and big plans!https://t.co/AOrY9HgqsQ pic.twitter.com/aKYsgHf7me — Sioux Falls Canaries (@canaries) March 16, 2021

“I am excited about the future as we look to come out of the current pandemic and continue the progress and development achieved so far.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ogren and Garrity issued a joint statement following the sale of the Birds.

They said: “We would like to thank the City of Sioux Falls, our fans, sponsors, and employees for the support and commitment they have shown the Canaries over the past years.”

Dundee United fan group investment

Ogren admitted in January that Covid-19 had caused “financial havoc” at United but insisted he remained upbeat about the future.

Just weeks later the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) agreed to hand over up to £100,000 to help the club through the pandemic.

Foundation members overwhelmingly voted in favour of the proposal, with 98% of a 92% turnout agreeing to the United’s requests.

It followed a £100,000 investment in June 2020.