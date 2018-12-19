‘Mark Ogren has the cash to get Dundee United back to the Premiership’

On this side of the Atlantic not much is known about new Dundee United owner Mark Ogren.

But the good news for Arabs appears to be that the 55-year-old is arriving from America with the kind of cash that should be enough to get their team back to the Premiership.

After months of negotiations and some delays, the Tangerines today announced they are being bought over by Ogren, an American-based businessman.

He has acquired 85.61% of the issued share capital in Dundee United Football Company Ltd previously owned by Mike Martin and James Fyffe.

Ogren, whose business interests span oil services, software and real-estate, becomes chairman with Mr Martin stepping down both as chairman an director. Fyffe and David Dorward are to remain directors.

Described by United as someone whose business interests include oil services, software and real estate, the Minnesota-based millionaire also loves his sport.

He was owner of minor league baseball team Mankato Moondogs between 2012 and last year and holds a majority stake in the Sioux Fall Canaries, a South Dakota baseball club who play in the American Baseball Association league.

He’s also part owner of an ice hockey team, Sioux Falls Stampede

He’s turned his attention to football here in Scotland just over a couple of months after announcing he’d sold his family owned petroleum business the Croix Oil Company.

No figure was put on that deal, but it was known to have run well into eight figures and at the time Ogren also revealed he was in negotiations to buy another sports club.

It now turns out that club is Dundee United and his move into Scottish football is likely to represent his biggest investment in sport so far.

Ogren’s wealth and public profile in the States comes mainly via the Croix Oil Company. It was founded by his parents back in the mid-1960s. He has been president of the company for the past 23 years.

Exactly why he has decided to extend his sporting horizons beyond the US is not yet clear, but his reasoning is likely to be explained in the coming days and weeks.

From United’s point of view, while discussions were held with other potential owners and investors, Ogren ticked all the necessary boxes because as well as having the hard cash to buy out the controlling interest of chairman Mike Martin and director Jim Fyffe, he has money to invest in the team.

The first sign that’s the case is likely to come via backing for manager Robbie Neilson to make the signings he wants in the January transfer window.