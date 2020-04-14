Tannadice chief Mark Ogren cuts all ties with Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation

Dundee United chairman Mark Ogren has cut all ties with the supporters’ foundation, saying the club will “no longer recognise” them.

The Tannadice chief has dropped the bombshell that they will no longer deal with the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation.

Ogren, in a statement led off by well wishes to the United family during the coronavirus crisis, claimed the Tangerines could not agree to the conditions tied to potential DUSF investment, including shares and secured loan.

Not only that, he revealed that United themselves would be creating a new foundation themselves.

The Tele has contacted DUSF for comment.

American businessman Ogren, who stressed this was an “extremely difficult time for our club” financially, confirmed: “As chairman of Dundee United FC, I am very proud of what our club has been able to accomplish in the relatively short period of time under our ownership.

“We, together, have started something special here and the words of United Together cannot be understated.

“The future of our position in the league is under discussion with the governing bodies. Our coaching staff and players are more determined than ever to continue what we have started as soon as they can, to create even more memories for our fans.

“I want to thank everyone throughout our club for making the furlough process as easy as possible. We also, however, all need to understand that with every crisis comes financial burden which needs to be managed carefully. Financially, this is an extremely difficult time for our club.

“With that in mind and with great disappointment, I would like to state that recent talks between Dundee United FC and the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation (DUSF) have now come to an end.

“After initially being told the organisation was there to assist our club with monies which have been raised throughout their membership, we as a board were not willing to fulfil the unreasonable demands of DUSF encompassing a requirement for shares and thereafter a secured loan.

“This is particularly troublesome to us considering the size of the overall investment Scott (his son) and I have put into Dundee United FC and quite frankly goes against all the values that we have as owners and as a club.

“Therefore, we are formally announcing that Dundee United FC will no longer recognise DUSF as a partner moving forward. What this means for the future existence of that organisation and to the distribution or otherwise of the funds it has accumulated from fans over a number of years is a question only their steering committee can answer.

“We will be shortly announcing the formation of a new Supporters’ Foundation after consultation with the various supporter groups with whom we have clear and productive relationships.”

