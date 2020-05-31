Mark Ogren urges Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members to invest ‘much-needed’ funds into club as he breaks silence on talks with fan group

Mark Ogren has urged Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation members to put ‘much-needed’ funds into the Tannadice club.

The United owner, in a video posted online, also spoke publicly for the first time about the reason talks over a proposed £100,000 cash injection collapsed in April before both parties made peace six weeks later.

He broke his silence on the issue as fans prepared to vote on the investment proposal this week.

Ogren said: “Hello foundation members, I hope you’re staying well.

“As you’re aware, the club recently made the decision that we’d no longer be working with the foundation.

“This decision was based upon a misunderstanding between the parties.

“Simply put, the steering group thought the club had rejected one of the proposals and the club thought the only proposal on the table was a securitised loan.

“Please know this was never anything personal.

“In fact, I’ve found everyone we’ve worked with on the steering group to be very likeable individuals.

“We’re delighted to have this confusion resolved and, upon a favourable vote by you the membership, we look forward to receiving the much-needed funds to help us during these difficult times and, ultimately, help us fund our academy project.

“Thank you in advance for your support and we look forward to working together in the future.

“Best wishes to you and your families.”

Ogren’s comments come a week after the DUSF confirmed they had held positive talks with the American businessman and United finance chief Derek Bond.

Mal Brannigan – the Tannadice chief who had been in discussion with the fan group before negotiations broke down – left his post as managing director on May 1.