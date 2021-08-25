Mark Hacon-Deavin: Funeral for alleged Glenrothes murder victim to be held in September

The funeral for alleged Glenrothes murder victim Mark Hacon-Deavin will be held in September, it has been confirmed.

Mourners will lay Mr Hacon-Deavin to rest on September 4.

The 41-year-old was found injured on Boblingen Way in Glenrothes in July before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A funeral notice from Callum Robertson Funeral Directors in Fife has confirmed the details of Mr Hacon-Deavin’s funeral.

Funeral for ‘much-loved brother’ to be held next month

The notice describes him as a “much-loved brother of Luke and Daniel, brother-in-law to C-J and Lorraine, uncle to Carrie, Darryl, Aston and Cole and great uncle to Nova”.

It adds that he is “so sadly missed by all who knew him”.

The funeral service takes place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Saturday September 4 at 11am.

Callum Robertson Funeral Directors says all family and friends are “respectfully invited”.

Man charged with Mark Hacon-Deavin’s murder

In a statement released by police at the time, Mark’s family said: “We are completely devastated by his death.

“He was a much-loved brother and uncle, and will be sorely missed by all.”

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder.

It is alleged that Scott West, from Glenrothes, repeatedly struck Mr Hacon-Deavin with a knife or similar weapon.

West appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month and will stand trial at a later date.