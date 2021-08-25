Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Hacon-Deavin: Funeral for alleged Glenrothes murder victim to be held in September

By Alasdair Clark
August 25, 2021, 3:12 pm Updated: August 25, 2021, 3:13 pm
Mark Deavin death
The funeral will be held next month

The funeral for alleged Glenrothes murder victim Mark Hacon-Deavin will be held in September, it has been confirmed.

Mourners will lay Mr Hacon-Deavin to rest on September 4.

The 41-year-old was found injured on Boblingen Way in Glenrothes in July before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A funeral notice from Callum Robertson Funeral Directors in Fife has confirmed the details of Mr Hacon-Deavin’s funeral.

Funeral for ‘much-loved brother’ to be held next month

The notice describes him as a “much-loved brother of Luke and Daniel, brother-in-law to C-J and Lorraine, uncle to Carrie, Darryl, Aston and Cole and great uncle to Nova”.

It adds that he is “so sadly missed by all who knew him”.

The funeral service takes place at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on Saturday September 4 at 11am.

Callum Robertson Funeral Directors says all family and friends are “respectfully invited”.

Man charged with Mark Hacon-Deavin’s murder

In a statement released by police at the time, Mark’s family said: “We are completely devastated by his death.

“He was a much-loved brother and uncle, and will be sorely missed by all.”

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder.

It is alleged that Scott West, from Glenrothes, repeatedly struck Mr Hacon-Deavin with a knife or similar weapon.

West appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court earlier this month and will stand trial at a later date.