It’s fair to say he wasn’t a fan favourite last season but Dundee United’s Mark Durnan showed again on Saturday how big a player he’s become at Tannadice.

Making the step up to the top flight after three good years at Queen of the South proved to be a big one for Durnan as he struggled to find his form in a toiling Tangerines team, which was riddled with problems on and off the field.

Relegation followed and, with it, a clear-out of players at Tannadice.

It wouldn’t have been a surprise to see “Vinny” being allowed to find a new club but he was given a chance in the Championship and has shown what a capable player he is at this level.

He was a stand-out defender for old club Queen of the South as he helped them win the Second Division before finishing fourth in the Championship the following two seasons.

Despite their recent form and the pessimism of fans, United are currently the second best team in the Championship table right now.

Durnan has been a mainstay of that good run this season. He’s made 28 appearances in all competitions out of 36 games.

In those games, the Tangerines have won 15 times — a winning percentage of 54% — with eight draws and five defeats.

Having the presence of experienced centre-back William Edjenguele has helped no end.

That showed clearly earlier in the campaign as the two of them were central to United’s run of six clean sheets in a row.

Dunfermline twice, Morton, Hibs, Ayr and Raith were all kept out by the Tangerines between November 8 and December 17.

After that, obviously, things haven’t been quite as rosy as the team have only kept one clean sheet since.

However, with his late finish at home to Morton on Saturday, he reminded the Tannadice faithful of his worth to the side.

Admittedly, it was a fluke but he was in the right place at the right time and it’s his name on the scoresheet.

And that’s not the first time he’s stepped up to win United some points.

He’s netted four times overall this campaign and earlier in the season picked up three goals in four matches.

They’ve come at important times, too.

The one on Saturday obviously saw United pick up a point in a match they didn’t play well in, while at the same time prevented Morton overtaking the Tangerines in the league.

Back in October, Durnan scored a late winner against Falkirk, another of United’s nearest challengers, in a 1-0 win at Tannadice.

He then followed that up with the opener at old club Queen of the South in a 4-1 win. And the following weekend, he notched the only goal in a 1-0 win at Dunfermline in the Challenge Cup.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing this season for the former St Johnstone trainee, though.

He was given a daft red card at St Mirren back in October and has been part of the United defence that has leaked 17 goals in just seven matches since the turn of the year.

Getting Durnan and Edjenguele back to the strong partnership they showed in that great run of clean sheets is a must now for boss Ray McKinnon.

They are a central part of the defence and set the tone for the rest of the team when they don’t have the ball.

With Hibs up next, and with it probably a last chance of making any sort of challenge for the title and automatic promotion, defence will be key and Durnan has shown he’s a big part of that.