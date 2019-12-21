Mark Connolly content on the sidelines as long as United keep on winning

Defender Mark Connolly says he’ll be delighted to see Dundee United keep on winning – even if that means he’ll have to continue looking on from the sidelines.

The centre-back has had to be patient after returning from a lengthy hamstring injury because of the form of Mark Reynolds and Paul Watson.

Connolly tore the muscle in the 6-2 derby win over Dundee back in August and returned to full fitness over the past few weeks.

He’s had to be content with bit-part roles, however, since the start of November with the Tangerines defence keeping six clean sheets during their winning run of eight games.

Connolly told the Tele: “It has been disappointing not playing but, on the other hand, we have been winning so it’s hard to complain.

“I do want to be playing as many games and minutes as I can but I understand the situation at the moment – winning eight in a row – so nothing is going to change.

“I just need to bide my time and I know how the game works, my chance will come.

“The main thing is for this football club to win games. Whether I am on the pitch or off it, I will help in any way I can.

“It’s brilliant to be part of and that’s the main thing.

“I would like to be playing but it’s just good to be in a winning side. That’s the biggest thing – being part of something that’s winning.

“I’ve been working hard to stay fit behind the scenes but long may it continue that we keep winning.

“It’s one of those things – I’m biding my time but also buzzing we are winning.”

The Tangerines lead the way at the top of the Championship by a massive 13 points as they’ve raced away from the competition in recent weeks.

Connolly, though, has seen no sign of any complacency among the group as they head into a crunch clash tomorrow against third-placed Ayr United.

© SNS

He said: “It can be easy to get carried away with where we are right now but the personnel we have in the dressing-room with the manager and the coaching staff, I don’t think that’ll be happening.

“Every game we play in we are only focused on winning that one.

“We’re not looking ahead of us.

“Ayr is next, focus on that one, then the next and then the next.

“That’s all we can do.

“I don’t think we’ll be getting ahead of ourselves, it’s a very tough league and with one game everything can change.”

As well as their eight-match winning spell, United welcome the Honest Men to Tannadice with a perfect home record in the league, eight victories out of eight.

“Going into every game at Tannadice we do have in the back of our minds how well we have been doing at home,” Connolly added.

“That adds to the focus to keep that record going.

“We’ve won every game and we’ve had some tough ones.

“Long may it continue because it’s a great record to have.

“We’d love to go all season but we know how football works.

“There’s the old saying that if you win your home games, the rest will take care of themselves.

“That’s definitely been the case for us this season.”