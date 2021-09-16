Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Connolly backs Trevor Carson to battle Benjamin Siegrist for the No 1 spot at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
September 16, 2021, 12:39 pm Updated: September 16, 2021, 12:49 pm
Mark Connolly believes Trevor Carson can provide healthy competition for Benjamin Siegrist
Mark Connolly has backed the ‘outstanding’ Trevor Carson to challenge fans favourite Benji Siegrist for the No 1 spot at Dundee United.

Carson has taken over the gloves from injured Siegrist and kept three clean sheets in his last four games – including Northern Ireland’s 1-0 win in Estonia.

Swiss star Siegrist is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Dundee derby to provide United boss Tam Courts with a selection headache.

Dundee boss James McPake cranked up the derby mind games – insisting he’s glad he doesn’t have to make the call between Carson and Siegrist.

But Connolly believes United’s future in safe hands, no matter who starts on Sunday.

Trevor Carson has made an impressive impact at Dundee United

“I’ve played against Trevor Carson in England and up here,” said United defender Connolly.

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. When we were signing him I thought it was a brilliant signing.

“He’s a great keeper and a great guy to have around the dressing room.

“Trevor is an international as well.

“Unfortunately, Benji is injured but when you have someone like Trevor Carson to step in then it’s no bad thing.

“It’s healthy competition. It’s what we need.

“Benji is an outstanding keeper, as is Trevor Carson.

“We have a young keeper in Jack Newman who is right on their toes so we have healthy competition. It bodes well for the club.”

Benjamin Siegrist has become a fans favourite at Dundee United

Mark Connolly hails ‘international class’ signings

Meanwhile, Connolly believes Dundee United’s have recruited exceptionally well in the summer.

United boss Tam Courts has added four international quality players to his squad.

Northern Ireland star Carson, former Scotland skipper Charlie Mulgrew, Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt and Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen have all moved to Tannadice.

Mark Connolly is impressed with Dundee United’s signing such as Finland international Ilmari Niskanen

And Connolly added: “The signings have been outstanding. We have a lot of international players and a lot on the edge of international football.

“The club seems like it is going in the right direction bringing youth through at the right time. We aren’t rushing them through.

“The club is in really good hands. They’ve got the right people involved.

“This is a big club and it has needed this.

“It’s not going to be overnight. We will take our time and gradually get to where we want go go.

“It all comes down to winning games and that’s down to us as players. Hopefully the off the pitch stuff will then take care of itself.”

