Mark Connolly backs Trevor Carson to battle Benjamin Siegrist for the No 1 spot at Dundee United

Mark Connolly has backed the ‘outstanding’ Trevor Carson to challenge fans favourite Benji Siegrist for the No 1 spot at Dundee United.

Carson has taken over the gloves from injured Siegrist and kept three clean sheets in his last four games – including Northern Ireland’s 1-0 win in Estonia.

Swiss star Siegrist is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Dundee derby to provide United boss Tam Courts with a selection headache.

Dundee boss James McPake cranked up the derby mind games – insisting he’s glad he doesn’t have to make the call between Carson and Siegrist.

But Connolly believes United’s future in safe hands, no matter who starts on Sunday.

“I’ve played against Trevor Carson in England and up here,” said United defender Connolly.

“He’s an outstanding goalkeeper. When we were signing him I thought it was a brilliant signing.

“He’s a great keeper and a great guy to have around the dressing room.

“Trevor is an international as well.

“Unfortunately, Benji is injured but when you have someone like Trevor Carson to step in then it’s no bad thing.

“It’s healthy competition. It’s what we need.

“Benji is an outstanding keeper, as is Trevor Carson.

“We have a young keeper in Jack Newman who is right on their toes so we have healthy competition. It bodes well for the club.”

Mark Connolly hails ‘international class’ signings

Meanwhile, Connolly believes Dundee United’s have recruited exceptionally well in the summer.

United boss Tam Courts has added four international quality players to his squad.

Northern Ireland star Carson, former Scotland skipper Charlie Mulgrew, Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt and Finland winger Ilmari Niskanen have all moved to Tannadice.

And Connolly added: “The signings have been outstanding. We have a lot of international players and a lot on the edge of international football.

“The club seems like it is going in the right direction bringing youth through at the right time. We aren’t rushing them through.

“The club is in really good hands. They’ve got the right people involved.

“This is a big club and it has needed this.

“It’s not going to be overnight. We will take our time and gradually get to where we want go go.

“It all comes down to winning games and that’s down to us as players. Hopefully the off the pitch stuff will then take care of itself.”